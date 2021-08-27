By JAYSON JACOBY
“Normal” isn’t an adjective that any school official is apt to use currently, but Baker School District Superintendent Mark Witty is excited about what schools will look like when classes convene on Monday, Aug. 30.
They’ll look busy, most notably.
“We’re looking forward to a new school year starting with students in person,” Witty said on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 26.
That alone distinguishes the 2021-22 school year from its immediate predecessor.
A year ago, Baker students were watching classes on computer monitors in their home when the school year started — the same situation that prevailed during the spring term in 2020, in the early stages of the pandemic.
Elementary students, in grades K-6, returned to in-person classes for a full four-day weekly schedule on Oct. 14, 2020.
Middle school and high school students began attending classes one day per week on Nov. 9, 2020, moving to two days per week on Jan. 25, 2021, and to a full four-day schedule on April 12, 2021.
But even though this school year will start much differently from last, Witty acknowledges that “there are challenges with the pandemic.”
A key one, naturally, is striving to prevent the virus from spreading in schools during the county’s biggest surge in cases during the pandemic.
From Aug. 1-26, the county reported 254 cases, the most in any single month, surpassing the 196 cases in December 2020.
Last year the district was largely successful at avoiding the virus. During the school year, 36 staff or students tested positive.
Witty noted that the Vale School District in Malheur County, in its first four days of classes this week, had more than 50 students or staff members who were quarantining either because they had tested positive or had been exposed to someone who did.
In a post on the Vale District’s Facebook page on Wednesday, Aug. 25, Superintendent Alisha McBride wrote that “If we do not act now, it is possible that our children will be forced into distance learning shortly after the school year begins.”
To avoid that outcome in Baker, Witty said the district will employ most of the same tactics used during the previous school year. That includes asking any students and staff who feel ill to stay home, conducting daily health checks of students at the start of the day, encouraging frequent handwashing, and following a three-foot social distancing protocol.
Also, masks.
Witty said the district will comply with the state mandate that all students, staff and volunteers wear face masks indoors.
(Masks are not required outdoors for recess, PE classes and other outdoor events.)
Witty said he understands that some people object to the mask requirement.
On Aug. 19, a group that included parents gathered in front of the David J. Wheeler Federal Building and then marched through downtown Baker City to protest the mask mandate in schools.
Witty said he thinks that “by and large most people will still be compliant,” with the mask rule when classes start Aug. 30.
“We will have to see how the day turns out,” he said.
If students arrive for school and decline to wear a face mask, Witty said district employees will, “first and foremost, be respectful.”
“We will encourage compliance,” he said. “We want to work with everybody, but we have to have compliance. This is a personal decision, but in this case a personal decision that affects the people around you.”
Witty said there were instances during the previous school year when parents objected to the mask requirement.
Most of those parents eventually decided to keep their kids in school and to have them wear a mask, he said.
Some, however, chose an online option instead.
“We’ll operate on the basis of one family at a time,” Witty said.
Vaccine requirement for staff
Another major issue looming as classes resume is Gov. Kate Brown’s recent announcement that all school employees, as well as volunteers, will have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 18.
Witty said he knows of only one district employee who has resigned and cited, in a resignation letter, the mask and vaccine mandates.
“There certainly has been some concern from some staff members,” he said. “We’ll see how that actually plays out.”
Witty said he has been having frequent conversations with representatives from the district’s two unions, one of which represents teachers, the other representing other employees.
“I’m asking for patience and calm,” Witty said.
He pointed out that the vaccination deadline is Oct. 18; and moreover, the mandate includes the option of employees to seek an exemption for either medical or religious reasons.
According to the Oregon Health Authority, employees can seek a religious “exception” — the agency uses that word rather than the commonly employed “exemption” — when “an individual has a sincerely held religious belief that prevents the individual from receiving a COVID-19 vaccination.”
The religious exception form requires that the employee sign the form and include a “statement describing the way in which the vaccination requirement conflicts with the religious observance, practice, or belief of the individual.”
A medical exception “must be corroborated by a document signed by a medical provider certifying that the individual has a physical or mental impairment that prevents the individual from receiving a COVID-19 vaccination.”
Although Witty concedes that the pandemic, the mandates and other factors complicate the upcoming school year, his goal is simple.
“I want to keep kids in school,” he said. “We know flat out that’s the best place for kids to be.”
