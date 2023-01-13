The biggest project the Baker School District planned to complete thanks to voters approving a $4 million property tax bond measure in May 2021 appears to be back on track.
That’s the construction of a cafeteria and multipurpose building on the Baker Middle School campus, potentially starting this spring or summer.
The Baker School Board will meet Thursday, Jan. 19 to decide which projects to proceed with.
But Lindsey McDowell, the school district’s public information and communications coordinator, said a general consensus among both the board, which met Jan. 5, and the district’s bond oversight committee, which met Jan. 10, is to approve construction of the 6,150-square-foot cafeteria and multipurpose building.
(Previous references to the building listed the size at 5,100 square feet, but that was from a pre-bond estimate.)
The middle school does not have a cafeteria; food is cooked at the Baker Early Learning Center (former North Baker School) and driven to BMS, where students eat in the gym.
Some other projects, however, including replacing the roof and heating and ventilation system at South Baker Intermediate, might be postponed until the district can raise additional dollars, McDowell said.
Cafeteria costs
Several months ago it appeared that the cafeteria project might be in the same situation, after the school board in August rejected the one bid it received because it was more than double the district’s estimated cost.
Jess Blatchford, a member of the bond oversight committee, said the cafeteria is the “flagship project” for the bond measure, which was the first such measure district voters had approved since 1948.
“Our main goal was to get that building done,” Blatchford said on Thursday, Jan. 12.
Bruce Nichols, who’s also a member of the bond oversight committee, agreed that building the middle school cafeteria is something district voters and residents expected as a result of the bond measure’s passage.
“I thought it was critical to get that done,” Nichols said on Thursday.
The school board decided to take a new approach to building the cafeteria, along with other bond projects, last summer after receiving only one bid for the cafeteria, from Sid Johnson & Co. of Baker City.
The amount was $9.1 million — slightly more than twice the $4.5 million the district had projected. That bid was based on the same design the district is planning to construct on the west side of the school.
The school board voted unanimously on Aug. 18, 2022, to reject that bid because spending $9.1 million on the cafeteria would force the district to forego most other projects, including safety and security and heating and ventilation upgrades that the district had promoted when it took the bond measure to voters.
McDowell said in August that district officials believed the bid was a realistic reflection of the current construction market, one that takes into account supply chain issues, rising costs and uncertain availability of both materials and labor.
In October 2022 the school board, rather than rebid the cafeteria, hired CB Const, Inc. of La Grande as construction manager/general contractor for remaining bond projects, including the proposed middle school cafeteria.
Since then, CB Const, Inc. has “refreshed” the cost estimates for the cafeteria and most other projects.
CB Const, Inc. estimated the construction cost for the cafeteria at $4.93 million — higher than the district’s original estimate but considerably less than the one bid the board rejected.
And, more importantly, a figure that the district can afford with its current budget, McDowell said.
As for the difference between the current estimate of $4.9 million, and the rejected bid of $9.1 million, McDowell said it appears that prices for some construction materials have dropped over the past few months, although she said that doesn’t account for the entire difference.
Blatchford said the board’s decision to shift from a “hard bid” to the current construction manager/general contractor approach, with CB Const, Inc. filling that role, gives the district considerably more flexibility in building the cafeteria, and the potential to save money compared with a hard bid.
Although the district received only one official bid last summer, CB Const, had prepared a bid for the cafeteria, for $4.6 million, but the company did not submit required information by the deadline for the bid to qualify and be considered.
Bond revenue combined with other sources
The $4 million from the taxpayer-approved bond is less than one-third of the district’s total budget for building improvements, which is about $15.5 million.
The district also has a $4 million grant from the state, $2 million from its capital projects budget, $2.4 million from the state Student Investment Act, $1.5 million from federal COVID-19 aid, and $1.4 million from another state program earmarked for work at the Baker Early Learning Center (BELC), which is in the former North Baker School building. The district is receiving about $400,000 more for the BELC work, which includes safety and security and heating and ventilation upgrades, than it originally budgeted. The district is required to spend those dollars at BELC, McDowell said.
Some of the other money also is earmarked for specific uses, unlike the bond dollars.
The $2 million from the Student Investment Act will help to pay for security upgrades at schools, including new entry vestibules at South Baker and at Brooklyn Primary, McDowell said.
The federal COVID-19 aid will be used for the new HVAC systems, as improving ventilation to reduce the spread of infectious diseases is one of the goals of federal legislation during the pandemic.
The board during its Jan. 5 meeting, and the bond oversight committee on Jan. 10, reviewed an updated list of projects with revised cost estimates.
Since voters passed the bond measure in May 2021, the district has done the most work at Brooklyn Primary School, which houses students in grades one, two and three.
The district has spent almost $3 million there, including building a new, more secure entry, and buying heating, cooling and ventilation controls slated to be installed in March of this year.
The district also has spent about $776,000 for heating, cooling and ventilation controls that will be installed at the middle school.
If the board agrees Jan. 19 with the bond oversight committee’s recommendation that building the cafeteria is the first priority, McDowell said board members will also need to choose which of the other projects to pursue, because the district doesn’t have enough money to do all the work.
The latest estimates for some of those projects, compiled by CB Const, exceed what the district had initially expected. Replacing HVAC equipment and upgrading security at Haines Elementary, for instance, is now estimated at $1.35 million, more than twice the estimate of $645,000 from the summer of 2022.
McDowell said the board’s priority is safety and security — building new entries at all schools, in addition to Brooklyn.
Replacing heating and ventilation systems is a lower priority, she said, but something district officials still intend to pursue in the future.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.