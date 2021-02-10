The Baker School District is gearing up for a 2021 spring driver education course.
Lance Woodward, a Baker City Police officer who serves as the school resource officer when classes are is session, is the program coordinator.
Registration for the spring program is open until Feb. 14. Registration forms are available online at baker5j.org
Maximum enrollment for the sessions, which begin with online classroom instruction on March 2, is limited to 16 students.
Woodward said Monday, Feb. 8, that just three spots remained, but a waiting list will be established for more to join if any students already registered drop out at the last minute.
The class begins with a mandatory parent orientation from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on March 2. The 10-week classroom instruction continues March 9, 16 and 30; April 6, 13, 20 and 27; and May 4, 11 and on May 18 for those who need to make up missed classes only.
Students must have a valid Oregon provisional instruction permit to enroll. They are allowed to miss just one classroom session, which must be made up. Students must attend all scheduled behind-the-wheel drives (a $50 fee will be assessed for any missed drives). And students must complete and document five hours of driving with a licensed driver before the last class. Students and parents also will be required to sign a waiver.
Behind-the-wheel drives will take place on weekends in the Baker High School parking lot during six two-hour sessions beginning on March 12-13 and ending on May 14-15.
The cost is $250, with a $75 discount for students receiving free and reduced-cost lunches.
No refunds will be paid after students attend the second class.
The fee is $460 for students who already have a driver’s license or who are 18 or older, which does not include the $210 ODOT (Oregon Department of Transportation) scholarship available to other students.
Woodward said benefits for taking the class include a reduction of driving time with a parent or guardian by 50 hours in order to obtain a driver’s license, those completing the course will not be required to take the Oregon DMV driving test to get their license, and teens who complete the test save about 15% on their car insurance per year.
More information is available by emailing Woodward at lance.woodward@bakersd.org
