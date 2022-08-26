The Baker School District’s plan to construct a cafeteria/multipurpose building at Baker Middle School, the biggest project under the $4 million property tax bond measure that voters passed in May 2021, has hit a financial snag.
Rising construction costs have made the cafeteria project considerably more expensive than the district expected, and more than it had budgeted for the work.
But Erin Lair, the district’s new superintendent, said she remains optimistic that the district will still be able to complete the middle school cafeteria, what she called the “visual beacon of the bond.”
“There is a lot of passion about getting that building done,” Lair said on Thursday, Aug. 25.
The school board voted March 3 to hire Lair, a 2004 Baker High School graduate and former math and language arts teacher at Baker Middle School.
She started her new job earlier this summer.
A priority for the district is hiring a contractor to build the 5,000-square-foot cafeteria/multipurpose building at middle school, which lacks a cafeteria. The project also includes upgrades to the school’s heating and ventilation system, and improvements to the building’s security.
The district estimated the total cost at about $4.5 million.
But the one bid the school board considered during its Aug. 18 meeting, from Sid Johnson & Co. of Baker City, was for $9.1 million, more than double the district’s projected cost and budget.
Accepting that bid would have left the district unable to do most of the other work that officials pledged to do when they asked voters to approve the bond measure, Lair said.
The board voted unanimously to reject the lone bid.
Lindsey McDowell, the district’s public information and communications coordinator, emphasized on Thursday that district officials believe Sid Johnson & Co.’s bid was a realistic reflection of the current construction market, one that takes in supply chain issues, rising costs and uncertain availability of both materials and labor.
“The economic climate is to blame for a lot of this,” McDowell said.
Julie Huntington, chair of the Baker School Board, said the $9.1 million bid “caught us all off guard.”
Huntington agreed with McDowell that the bid, though fair, dramatically demonstrated the escalating costs of construction.
“It reminded us of just how dramatically COVID affected all areas of our world, including the incredibly rising costs,” Huntington said on Friday, Aug. 26. “We are in a different world than the world when we passed the bond. We can’t forget that.”
Receiving the bid, Huntington said, has forced the district and the board to “stop and regroup.”
She said the board’s goal is to ensure that the district does the work, including the middle school cafeteria, that the district outlined when it promoted the bond measure.
“As a board we know what the intend of the bond was, and what people are hoping to see out of it,” Huntington said. “Clearly (the cafeteria) is still part of what we want to see happen. It is near and dear to our hearts. But so are the safety and security issues. I think in some way we’re going to get what we wanted. It may not be quite what we envisoned.”
District plans to try new strategy
The $4 million bond was the first voter-approved measure for district capital improvements since 1948.
Although the cafeteria/multipurpose building at the middle school is the most expensive single project on the list, the district also plans to replace the heating, air conditioning and ventilation systems, and upgrade security, at all schools, and replace the roof at South Baker Intermediate.
Lair said the district’s new strategy, which will be unveiled during a public forum as part of a special board meeting set for Sept. 12 at noon at the district office, 2090 Fourth St. and by Zoom, is what’s known as a construction manager/general contractor approach.
Rather than put out the project for bids, as the district did earlier this summer, the idea is to hire a contractor that can work with the district to come up with an affordable proposal for the middle school project that also meets the district’s goals, Lair said.
McDowell said she believes that changing to a construction manager/general contractor method will help the district devise an affordable plan for the middle school project.
“This shift will allow us to work with the construction manager/general contractor as a team partner during the pre-construction period,” McDowell wrote in an email to the Herald. “It should also give us more predictability on construction costs and flexibility on choosing scope based on market conditions and subcontractor availability and interest.”
The cafeteria and other projects are separate from the work that’s been happening this summer at the middle school to make the gym more able to withstand the effects of earthquakes. The seismic upgrades are not part of the bond measure.
Bond revenue combined with other sources
The $4 million from the taxpayer-approved bond is less than half the district’s total budget for building improvements.
The district also has a $4 million grant from the state, $2 million from its capital projects budget, $2 million from the state Student Investment Act, $1.5 million from federal COVID-19 aid, and $1 million from another state program earmarked for work at the Baker Early Learning Center (BELC), which is in the former North Baker School building.
The $2 million from the Student Investment Act will help to pay for security upgrades at schools, including new entry vestibules at South Baker and at Brooklyn Primary, McDowell said.
The federal COVID-19 aid will be used for the new HVAC systems, as improving ventilation to reduce the spread of infectious diseases is one of the goals of federal legislation during the pandemic.
Although district officials and the school board are focusing on the middle school cafeteria and other work, current cost estimates for other bond projects as of Aug. 1 also exceed by a considerable amount the district’s original budget.
Work at South Baker, for instance, was budgeted at $1.8 million, but the current cost estimate is $3 million.
The budget for work at Baker Early Learning Center (BELC), in the former North Baker School, was $1.1 million, but the estimated cost is slightly more than $2 million. The budget for that building is $1.4 million.
The bond oversight committee, whose 11 members were appointed by the school board in June 2021, reviewed the new cost estimates recently and made the following recommendations:
• The middle school cafeteria should be the first priority.
• Look at reducing the scope of work for the HVAC system at Baker Early Learning Center to stay within the $1.4 million budget.
• Install safety/security projects at all buildings.
• District to evaluate additional funding resources available to complete as many bond projects as possible.
• Baker High School gym/auditorium HVAC is lowest priority.
• District is reviewing available funds for replacing roofs at BELC, Keating, and Haines, which were not in the original bond scope.
