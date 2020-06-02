Administrators from more than two dozen school districts in the eastern reaches of Oregon want to be heard as state school leaders make plans to reopen classrooms next fall.
The Baker School District was among the group that sent letters to Lindsey Capps, the governor’s chief education officer, and Colt Gill, deputy superintendent of the Oregon Department of Education, asking that the eastside schools be included in the conversation about how the reopening plan would be rolled out.
Baker 5J Superintendent Mark Witty said in an interview Thursday that he and Mark Redmond, Malheur County Education Superintendent at Vale, led the group effort to let the state education leaders know they expect to have a say in the strategy.
Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, also sent letters on behalf of the schools. Lindley represents Senate District 30, which includes Baker, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Malheur, Wasco, Wheeler and parts of Clackamas, Deschutes, Lake and Marion counties. Owens is the representative of House District 60, which includes the counties of Baker, Grant, Harney, Malheur, and part of Lake County.
In their letter to Gov. Kate Brown, the two legislators echoed the call for the school districts, ESD’s and charter schools they represent to be included in the state-level conversations. Directors noted in a letter approved by the Baker School Board at its May 21 meeting that “As recently as May 7th, 2020, the Oregon Department of Education stated that school districts would be allowed to open concurrently as their respective county opens (documented as part of the Governor’s reopening plan, under Phase II).
“On May 12th, 2020, state superintendents were informed by the Oregon Department of Education that all school districts within the state would follow a statewide opening in 2020-2021, rather than a county/regional opening,” the letter continues.
The Baker letter, signed by Witty and directors Chris Hawkins, Katie Lamb, Kevin Cassidy, Andrew Bryan and Julie Huntington, stated that it was written to “express our concern regarding the significant change in policy which occurred within those five days.”
Witty said until the last few weeks communication between the state and the eastside school districts has been nearly nonexistent. And they were not included in surveys designed to gather input about reopening plans until the last minute on their own initiative.
Witty credited Gill for the work he has done to try to prepare for the reopening, but questioned whether those in the governor’s office are willing to listen to the points of view coming from the school administrators and staff represented by Findley and Owens.
“Colt Gill has been working at least 18 hours a day,” he said. “He’s been working really hard to get structure and strategy in place for something that hasn’t happened in our lifetime.”
Nevertheless, Witty said the districts banded together with their legislative leaders to emphasize to the Salem bureaucrats the importance of working within communities to find solutions that are best suited for their needs.
“Our sense is we need to remind them that local control is important and that Eastern Oregon has a different situation than the I-5 corridor between Eugene and Portland,” Witty said.
As of Sunday, just 37 people had tested positive for coronavirus in the five counties Owens represents in Oregon House District 60. Malheur County accounted for 32 of those. There had been no deaths attributed to the coronavirus in any of the five counties as of Sunday.
“Moving forward, we have to have a more fine-tuned tool toward local statistics,” Witty said.
“We’re hopeful the governor will recognize that it’s not advantageous to shut everything down school-wise and economically across the state if the numbers don’t support it.”
Witty said that as of late he has seen a change in the attitude of the high-level school policy group regarding recognizing the voices of rural schools of Eastern Oregon.
“We want a two-way conversation and to make sure we’re looking at it with more specificity and not one size fits all,” Witty said.
