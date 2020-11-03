The new, less restrictive guidelines for returning students to their classrooms that Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday won’t have an immediate effect on Baker schools.
Superintendent Mark Witty said Monday that the District will continue with its plan for Baker Middle School students to attend in-person classes one day a week beginning Nov. 9. Four separate groups of students will rotate through the schedule. The remainder of the time, students will continue their studies at home through comprehensive distance learning.
Baker High School also will continue with its plan to return about 100 at-risk students to in-person classes Monday through Thursday beginning Nov. 9. Most other students will continue online studies.
The preschool through sixth-grade classrooms will continue to operate in person as they have done since Oct. 14.
The District is planning for a possible return to in-person classes every other day for students in Grades 7-12 after Christmas break, Witty said.
“If we meet the guidelines, and then there is a huge community spread, that puts the kibosh on that,” Witty said.
The school district and Baker County Health Department officials will be watching to see if there is a community spread of the coronavirus after the Thanksgiving holiday Nov. 26-29 as a test for what might be expected during the Christmas break Dec. 18-Jan. 3.
“I’d hate to open Jan. 4 and have to shut down Jan. 8,” Witty said.
The superintendent said he will be seeking more information about the cohort size under the new state metrics, which had been limited to 50. Regardless of the answer, Witty said he believes Baker schools will want to keep those student-group sizes as small as possible to better accommodate contact tracing should there be an outbreak in the schools.
When two Haines School students tested positive for the coronavirus last week, contact tracing was used effectively to stop the spread of the illness quickly, he noted.
The Baker County Health Department reported that the virus spread outside the school, but was limited to two children who tested positive and another two Haines students who were presumptive cases at the school. The illness was detected when the students arrived at school in a routine morning health screening.
“From a practical stance, we really do need to keep the cohort sizes as reasonably small as possible,” Witty said.
In a press release issued Monday, Witty reminded community members, as he has previously, that it’s important for people to wear face masks, follow social distancing and take other precautions designed to reduce the spread of the virus.
“I can’t stress enough how critical it is to a successful in-person instruction program that we all adhere to the key practices for reducing spread of COVID-19,” Witty said.
The press release outlined the new metrics announced by the governor Friday, describing color-coded zones for counties with fewer than 30,000 people, including Baker County.
Schools in those counties would be in the green zone, allowing all students in Grades K-12 to return to classrooms, if the county has fewer than 30 total new cases in a 2-week period and a test positivity rate of less than 5% for that period.
Baker County would not have met either guideline during the past 2 weeks, when its case total was 32. The county’s percentage of positive tests was 7.5% the week starting Oct. 18, and 5.8% the following week. The county’s positivity test rate was at 5% or below in each of the previous 3 weeks.
Schools move to the yellow zone if the county’s new case numbers rise to 30 to 44 in a 2-week period, with a test positivity rate between 5% and 8%. In that case, students in grades 7-12 would study online, while Grades K-6 could have either in-person classes or a hybrid model with part-time in-person and part-time online learning.
The orange zone would move a school district to a transitional scenario where officials would either work to decrease the number of cases or return students to comprehensive distance learning.
Under the orange zone scenario, small counties could report 45 to 60 cases over 2 weeks with a test positivity rate of 8% to 10%. Schools would be advised to work with their local public health authorities regarding their next steps.
Schools that enter the red zone are considered high risk and all schools in the county would be required to move to comprehensive distance learning immediately during the week the report is released. In the case of small counties, the red zone would include schools reporting more than 60 cases in 2 weeks with test positivity rates of more than 10%.
