Baker School District students scored much lower in most cases on standardized tests in the spring of 2022 compared with the most recent, pre-pandemic testing done in the spring of 2019.
Those largely mirror results from school districts across Oregon.
However, Baker School District Superintendent Erin Lair pointed out that comparing district test results from the two years has limited relevance because far fewer Baker students took the tests in 2022 compared with 2019.
The 2022 results, Lair said, “are not representative of our student population.”
Here’s the breakdown of the percentage of district students who took tests in 2019 and 2022, what’s known as the “participation rate.”
English/language arts
• 2022: 35%
• 2019: 88%
Math
• 2022: 35%
• 2019: 87%
Science
• 2022: 36%
• 2019: 92%
Lair, who started as Baker superintendent in July of this year, said she isn’t comfortable speculating about factors that might have contributed to the plummeting participation rate between 2019 and 2022.
The tests are not mandatory, and parents can choose to not have their children take the exams, Lair said.
The difference in the Baker district was much larger than for all schools statewide.
In English/language arts, the statewide participation rate dipped from 96% in 2019 to 86% in 2022. The rate for math testing dropped from 96% to 85%, and for science it dropped from 91% to 82%.
The Oregon Department of Education released scores from the Smarter Balanced Assessments on Thursday, Sept. 22. Oregon and nine other states use those English/language arts, math and science tests, which include open-ended questions and performance tasks as well as multiple-choice questions.
Lair said that despite the significant plunge in participation rate, and the effect that has on the validity of comparing 2019 and 2022 test results, Baker district officials will study the results in detail.
That said, she believes other data that officials use to gauge student performance tell a more meaningful story about the “learning loss” that students suffered during the pandemic.
Baker results
The drop in scores in the Baker School District in 2022, compared with 2019, varied.
One of the biggest declines was in the English/language arts test for high school juniors at Baker High School.
In the 2019 test, 70% of BHS juniors met proficiency standards.
In 2022 that figure plunged to 31%.
Results on the science and math tests also dropped substantially among high school juniors.
In the science test, the percentage meeting proficiency standards was 28% in 2022, compared with 53% in 2019.
In the math test, the proficiency rate dipped from 37% in 2019 to 12% in 2022.
Colt Gill, director of the Oregon Department of Education, acknowledged the disappointing 2022 test results, but noted that the state has two new sources of money to bolster schools — a business tax and a one-time $1 billion from federal pandemic aid.
“The results tell us that we need to double down on what we know works when we’re addressing unfinished learning,” Gill told The Oregonian.
“Districts can aim those funds. ... to accelerate academic learning and support mental health and well-being so that kids are really feeling like they are ready to learn.”
In Baker schools there were exceptions to the general trend of lower scores in 2022 compared with 2019.
In the English/language arts test, for instance, eighth graders at Baker Middle School did better in 2022, with 62% meeting proficiency standards compared with 45% in 2019.
Eighth graders also fared better in the math test, with 43% of students proficient in 2022, up from 34% in 2019.
