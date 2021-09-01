By JAYSON JACOBY
The leaders of the two unions that represent more than 200 employees in the Baker School District, including teachers, said they don’t think a statewide mandate that school employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 will result in a large number of workers either resigning or being fired.
Teachers and other union-represented employees in the Baker School District have met with district officials regarding options for workers who choose not to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before the Oct. 18 deadline set by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, said Toni Myers, president of the Baker Education Association.
The governor’s vaccine mandate for school and health care workers includes two exceptions — one for medical reasons, which requires corroboration from a doctor, and one for religious reasons, which an employee can fill out individually.
Myers, who is a teacher at Keating Elementary School, said the Baker Education Association represents the district’s 111 teachers.
Rachelle Lemmon is president of the Baker Chapter 20 of the Oregon School Employees Association, the union that represents the district’s 110 classified employees, which includes most workers who aren’t teachers.
Myers said on Tuesday, Aug. 31 that she believes a majority of Baker teachers who are not vaccinated, and don’t plan to get the shots, will opt for one of the exceptions rather than potentially lose their jobs or resign.
Myers said she and Lemmon, representing the classified workers, have been meeting with district management to discuss “mitigations” that will be required for unvaccinated workers who choose the medical or religious exception.
Although the specific requirements haven’t been agreed to, Myers said one possibility is that unvaccinated employees will have to be tested regularly for COVID-19.
“We’re working together to do what’s best for our district and our students,” Myers said. “Our members want to be in person with our students. We all recognize that’s what’s best for our students.”
Myers said that although she opposes a state vaccination mandate for school workers, she’s glad the state is allowing individual school districts to decide the mitigation measures for workers who opt for an exception in lieu of vaccination.
“I am a complete supporter of local control,” Myers said.
Lemmon agreed.
“The last thing anybody wants is to be told what to do,” she said. “We live in America. This is a country of freedom.”
Myers said the announcement that the governor’s mandate is not absolute, and that employees can seek medical or religious exceptions, had a significant effect on many members’ attitudes.
After the governor’s initial announcement of the vaccine mandate on Thursday, Aug. 19, Myers said her phone “didn’t stop ringing until the next Monday” as teachers called, worried that they would have to choose between their job and being vaccinated.
“People were crying, not knowing what to do,” Myers said. “It was heartbreaking. We want to be here for our students. We love them.”
When teachers learned a few days later about the exceptions, it was “very reassuring” to many, Myers said.
“That made the day for a lot of people,” she said.
Lemmon said she believes some classified workers are “relieved because they do have that option.”
Myers said she doesn’t know how many Baker Education Association members are vaccinated. She said she has not posed that question to members, and does not intend to do so.
“We have people on both sides of this topic, which makes it really difficult,” Myers said. “We want to support our members as to what they’re comfortable with, and to listen to both sides.”
Lemmon said she believes it is a violation of employees’ privacy to ask their vaccination status. She said she doesn’t know how many classified employees are vaccinated.
Myers said that although union members’ feelings about the vaccine vary, the “overwhelming majority” of teachers, including many of those who are already vaccinated, oppose the governor’s mandate.
“They think people should be able to choose,” Myers said.
Lemmon said members of her union generally feel the same.
“As long as we have the option, we’ll be OK,” she said. “Forcing us to do something is not OK.”
Lemmon said that although it’s possible a “handful” of classified staff will choose to resign due to the vaccine issue, she believes most of those who aren’t vaccinated want to keep their jobs.
Lindsey McDowell, public information and communications coordinator for the Baker School District, wrote in an email to the Herald on Tuesday afternoon that “we are in the process of planning with staff and the local health department for the October 18 deadline to have all those working in our K-12 schools vaccinated against COVID-19 (or with an approved medical or religious exception by the same deadline).”
McDowell wrote that the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) requires that school districts “must take reasonable steps to ensure that unvaccinated teachers, school staff and volunteers are protected from contracting and spreading COVID-19.”
These steps could include weekly testing, wearing an N95 face mask, additional physical distancing or an isolated worksite, McDowell wrote, citing ODE guidelines.
“We are still in the research/discussion stage of what the mitigations will be for our school district,” she wrote. “Fortunately, we have the absolute best staff, who love our students immensely and want to do what is best for them. We are a team in keeping our schools safe and open to both regular instruction and extra-curricular activities.”
