Local Boy Scouts will be picking up Christmas trees in Baker City starting at 9 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 2.

This community service is free, but donations are greatly appreciated, said Scoutmaster James Simpson.

Trees need to be placed by the curb in front of the house before 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Simpson said there will be about 18 Scouts — plus their parents — gathering trees.

