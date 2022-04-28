The searchers will clamber over logs and rock outcroppings and wend their way between the pines, looking for someone who isn’t actually lost.
But the status of the “victim” is the only part of the episode that’s simulated.
Every other aspect of a three-day training exercise in the forests southwest of Baker City is designed to replicate, as accurately as possible, a real-life mission in which lives are at stake.
The subject of the search is a real person — just not one who’s in danger.
“These are very realistic scenarios,” said Baker County Sheriff Travis Ash, who is serving as host for the annual regional training bringing together search and rescue members from the 10 counties that comprise the Eastern Oregon Search and Rescue group.
Ash expects about 60 people will gather this weekend at Union Creek campground, on the north shore of Phillips Reservoir, about 17 miles southwest of Baker City.
They’ll represent nine other counties in addition to Baker: Gilliam, Grant, Harney, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa and Wheeler.
The exercise started Friday, April 29, and will continue through Sunday morning, May 1.
Ash said travelers in the area, which includes the Union Creek Road north of Highway 7, should expect to see official vehicles from all the participating counties. Signs announcing the training will be posted.
He doesn’t expect any traffic delays on Highway 7 itself.
The regional training sites rotate among the counties, Ash said. Last year’s exercise took place at Salt Creek Summit in Wallowa County. Baker County most recently hosted the event in 2015.
Union Creek campground, which is not open to the public for the season, is an ideal base for the training, Ash said.
Many of the search and rescue members will be camping for the weekend, and Union Creek, rare among Forest Service facilities, has campsites with full hookups for trailers and RVs.
There’s also cell service in the area, he said, so participants can be reached if a work or family issue arises over the weekend.
Ash said officials at the Baker County Sheriff’s Office have been designing the scenarios since January.
The focus, he said, will be on honing skills needed for a multi-day search involving two command teams.
On Friday evening, April 29, the first team was briefed about the situation, which involves a missing person or, potentially, more than one, Ash said.
The command team will then devise a strategy for a search that commenced Saturday morning.
The exercise is designed to keep searchers busy at least through the afternoon, Ash said.
If they happen to find the “victim” relatively soon, there are alternatives to extend the exercise, he said.
The command team will be given the sorts of information typically available at the outset of a search, such as the last point at which the person or people were seen.
The search area will be limited to about 3,000 acres, Ash said.
“We’ll have some clues throughout the scenario for them to find,” he said — a piece of clothing, for instance.
“We’re not setting them up for failure, but it is a real scenario where they will have to use their skills to find the person,” Ash said.
He said the scenarios are intended to be challenging. Ash, who has participated in many searches during his law enforcement career, said almost every incident involves some unexpected twist.
Earlier this month, for instance, when volunteers from the Baker County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team were summoned to look for a Pendleton couple overdue on a turkey hunting trip near Balm Creek Reservoir, northeast of Baker City, they were initially searching for a Dodge Dakota pickup truck.
But the couple, who spent the night in their vehicle and were found safe the next morning, were actually driving a Subaru.
Later on Saturday, following the search, participants will gather near Union Creek for a technical rope rescue exercise at a cliff.
The “victim” in this case will be a mannequin, Ash said.
On Saturday evening, responsibility for the search will be transferred to the second command team — in effect a continuation of the exercise earlier in the day.
The new command team will oversee another search on Sunday morning.
This task will have an additional challenge, Ash said.
The subject of the search is a person with a prosthetic leg, and the fictional scenario is that the person had the limb severed during an accident.
That will require searchers not only to find the person, but to “treat” the patient for severe injuries before loading the person on a litter for transport.
Other activities
In addition to the training exercises, Ash said a LifeFlight helicopter is scheduled to land Friday afternoon at Union Creek for a program about working safely around helicopters.
Also, FirstNet, an AT&T service designed to supply wireless communications to public safety agencies in the field, will have a mobile communications truck participating in this weekend’s training, Ash said.
He said the Baker County Sheriff’s Office is considering joining the FirstNet network. The service supplies mobile trucks to provide wireless communications in places that lack reliable cell coverage — a frequent issue in search and rescue missions in remote Eastern Oregon. The service also allows command teams to track the movements of all searchers through their cellphones.
