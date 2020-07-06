Officials from multiple agencies continue to search for a 17-year-old boy last seen Friday evening at Hewitt Park on Brownlee Reservoir about 3 miles east of Richland.
Thierno Bah, who lives in the Willamette Valley, was reported missing shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday by his parents after Bah failed to return from a walk he started around 5:30 p.m., according to the Baker County Sheriff's Office. Bah's parents told police it wasn't uncommon for him to take long walks.
The Sheriff's Office's search and rescue team was activated about 9:45 p.m. Friday and searches looked around the park and along most roads in the Eagle Valley area Friday night.
Boat searches started just before midnight and continued through the weekend.
An aerial search started about 1 p.m. on Saturday, including a fixed-wing airplane from the Oregon State Police and two drones operated by the Umatilla County Search and Rescue and Oregon Department of Forestry.
The search continued on Sunday with ground crews searching the ridges above Hewitt Park and down to the water.
A Malheur County Sheriff's marine deputy used side scan sonar to search the water, along with marine deputies from the Baker County Sheriff's Office. A Baker County rescue dive team volunteer searched along the docks at Hewitt Park as well.
This missing person case remains active and anyone with information is asked to call the Baker County Sheriff’s Office at 541-523-6415.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.