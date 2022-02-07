A steelhead angler reported seeing what he believed was a body in the Snake River below Hells Canyon Dam on Friday morning, Feb. 4.
A team from the Baker County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team brought a boat to the site, about one mile downriver from the Hells Canyon Visitors Center, hoping to recover the body of an Idaho fisherman, Alberto Sillonis, who went missing in the area on Jan. 17.
Searchers did not find the body, Sheriff Travis Ash said on Monday morning, Feb. 7.
The steelhead fisherman, who was fishing on the Oregon side of the river, reported seeing the body in a back eddy where the water is about 10 to 12 feet deep, Ash said.
The Baker County Dispatch Center received the report at 9:13 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 4. Ash said he and four others left the dock at the Visitors Center around 1 p.m. that day.
Ash said the searchers spent a few hours searching but did not find a body.
He said the current in the area is strong and unpredictable, and the Sheriff’s Office does not have the ability to put a diver in the water at that site.
Ash said no additional searches are planned unless the Sheriff’s Office receives new reports in the area.
The Sheriff’s Office announced last month that it believes Sillonis, 85, of Weiser, drowned after falling from a dock into the river below the Visitors Center.
Sillonis had left his home on the morning of Jan. 17 and planned to return home that evening.
Relatives reported him missing about 6 p.m. that day when he failed to return.
Baker County deputies, along with deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Idaho, began searching the route to Hells Canyon as well as checking hotels in nearby towns.
At about 9:07 p.m. on Jan. 17, deputies found Sillonis’ 2008 Nissan Frontier pickup truck in the parking lot at the Hells Canyon Visitors Center.
Deputies searched the immediate vicinity and found two fishing poles, with the line from one still in the water, on the center dock.
On the morning of Jan. 18, searchers found a felt, short-brimmed hat on rocks about 60 feet from the dock, which Sillonis’ family confirmed was his.
Idaho Power Company employees used a remote-operated vehicle with an underwater camera and sonar to search the river, but with no success.
Sillonis is a white man who stands 5-foot-8 and weighs about 160 pounds. He has white hair.
If anyone has information about Sillonis, they can call Ash at 541-523-6415.
