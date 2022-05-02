Incident Commander Brian Belnap, front left, of the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office, talks with team leader Nick Vora of Union County Search and Rescue, front right, during a search training exercise on Saturday, April 30, 2022, near Baker City.
Jamie Killgore, left, of the Union County search and rescue team, and Eugene Hawes of Baker County look down the cliff during a rope rescue training on Sunday, May 1, 2022.
Nick Vora/Contributed Photo
Incident Commander Brian Belnap, front left, of the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office, talks with team leader Nick Vora of Union County Search and Rescue, front right, during a search training exercise on Saturday, April 30, 2022, near Baker City.
Mannequins, fortunately, don’t mind getting soaked.
They’re immune to hypothermia, too.
Those attributes helped keep a major search and rescue training exercise going last weekend despite heavy rain on Saturday afternoon and evening, April 30, in the forest near Phillips Reservoir.
About 50 search and rescue team members from six Eastern Oregon counties gathered for the annual training, said Ashley McClay, public information officer for the event’s host, the Baker County Sheriff’s Office.
Baker County search and rescue members were joined by their counterparts from Union, Wallowa, Malheur, Gilliam and Umatilla counties, McClay said.
Those six counties, along with Grant, Harney, Morrow and Wheeler, constitute the Eastern Oregon Search and Rescue group.
Participants spent the weekend at Union Creek campground, on the north side of Phillips Reservoir about 17 miles southwest of Baker City.
The initial plan was to have a ground search, involving a live “victim,” as well as a rope rescue, involving a mannequin, both on Saturday, followed by a second ground search on Sunday, May 1, McClay said.
But with rain forecast, organizers decided to replace the live subject of the search with a pair of mannequins, simulating a father and son who failed to return from a trip to the woods, McClay said.
“We didn’t want to have someone sitting out in the cold and wet for several hours,” she said.
The rain also delayed the rope rescue since the showers made the rock cliff slick.
Instead, searchers, after finding the two mannequins during the ground search Saturday in the Old Auburn Road and California Gulch area, north of Highway 7, returned to the campground and welcome meals provided by retired Baker County Sheriff Terry Speelman.
On Sunday, with the skies having cleared, the rope rescue exercise took place, but the second planned ground search was canceled, McClay said.
In addition to the ground searchers, teams from Umatilla and Malheur counties brought aerial drones to participate in the training.
The annual exercise shifts among the 10 counties in the region. This was the first time Baker County has played host since 2015.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.