Jay Breidenbach augments the traditional symbols of Valentine’s Day with something you won’t find a card for, or printed on one of those molar-crunching candy hearts.
But it’s a celebration that many Baker County residents likely would appreciate, and perhaps as much as a flower bouquet or box of chocolates.
“Valentine’s Day is what we like to call the end of the inversion season,” said Breidenbach, the warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Boise office.
And what an inversion season it has been for Baker Valley and some other valleys in Baker and southern Union counties.
An inversion, as its name implies, inverts — which is to say, reverses — the usual atmospheric situation in which the air gets colder as you gain elevation.
Typically the temperature drops by 3.5 to 5 degrees for every 1,000 vertical feet. Which explains why it’s generally chillier at Anthony Lakes, elevation 7,100 feet, than at the Baker City Airport, 3,373 feet.
But when certain ingredients come together — snow on the ground, clear skies, light winds and no significant storms rolling inland from the Pacific — inversions can form in the mountain valleys of Eastern Oregon and Western Idaho, Breidenbach said.
And the weather is most likely to whip up that recipe between Thanksgiving and Valentine’s Day, those two holidays serving as bookends for the unofficial inversion season.
Inversions can form earlier and later, he said.
But one of the ingredients — solid snow cover — isn’t common in valleys earlier in autumn, and after Valentine’s Day cold fronts that bring strong winds usually are more frequent.
The gusty winds that both precede and follow late winter and spring storms prevent cold, dense air from pooling in the valleys, Breidenbach said.
During midwinter weather doldrums, however, when a ridge of high pressure sometimes loiters over the Northwest, those scouring winds tend to be absent, he said.
That ridge has been atypically persistent since the second week of January, Breidenbach said.
After Jan. 7, when the high temperature was 47 at the Baker City Airport, it didn’t get as warm as 40 for the rest of January.
And on 12 of the 24 days it didn’t even exceed 32 degrees.
February has brought only slight relief from the omnipresent chill.
The high at the airport on Feb. 9 was 41, starting a run of four days in five with temperatures of 40 or higher. The peak, as of Feb. 13, was 45 degrees on Feb. 11.
But even with that modest respite, Baker Valley was notably colder than most of the rest of Eastern Oregon, including places, such as Burns and La Grande, that typically have comparable temperatures over an extended period.
For the first 13 days of February, the average high temperature at the Baker City Airport was 33.4 degrees.
At the Burns Airport the average high was 48.9 degrees. The high temperature was 49 or higher on nine straight days, Feb. 5-13, topping out at an April-like 62 on Feb. 10.
The difference in nighttime lows was similarly dramatic — 7.6 degrees at Baker City, 21.2 at Burns.
So why did Burns bask in spring warmth while Baker City continued to shiver?
Breidenbach said the chief factor likely was snow — Baker had (and has) it, while much of the snow around Burns melted earlier.
Without widespread snow cover, the ground in the Burns area could absorb more heat, Breidenbach said.
That prevented a thin, dense layer of chilly air from forming near the ground — a key aspect in an inversion, he said.
In Baker Valley, meanwhile, the persistent snow cover reflected much of the sun’s heat, and at night, with mostly clear skies, what little heat there was easily and quickly radiated back into the atmosphere, Breidenbach said.
This fortified the inversion here, he said, while the lack of snow, and the resulting warmer temperatures in the Burns area, prevented the inversion from forming there.
The prospect for relief arrived, appropriately enough, on Valentine’s Day in the form of the strongest cold front in more than a month that should dissipate the inversion.
