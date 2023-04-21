One of the two drivers in a head-on collision at a North Baker City intersection on Feb. 7 has pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of intoxicants and entered into a diversion on charges of third-degree assault, reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person.
Shane Richard Holden, 49, pleaded guilty to the DUII charge on Thursday, April 20.
If he doesn’t commit any crimes before Jan. 20, 2024, the other charges will be dismissed, District Attorney Greg Baxter said.
Baxter said evidence from an Oregon State Police investigation showed that the other driver, James Donald Doyle, 68, of Baker City, was also intoxicated, and that Doyle veered into Holden’s lane, leading to the collision.
Baxter said Doyle, who sustained critical injuries in the collision but recovered, will be cited later for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Doyle was arrested for DUII on Aug. 7, 2015, in Baker City and for the same offense, also in Baker City, on Dec. 14, 2015, according to court records.
A jury convicted Doyle of DUII on Nov. 3, 2016, in Baker County Circuit Court on the Aug. 7 incident.
He was arrested May 25, 2017, in Baker City for driving while his license was revoked on a previous DUII charge. Doyle’s driving privileges were suspended for three years, ending Nov. 2, 2019.
The Feb. 7 collision happened at Cedar Street and Hughes Lane.
Doyle was driving north on Cedar Street in a 1987 Ford Tempo. Holden was driving south on Cedar Street in a 2000 Chevrolet 1-ton pickup truck.
Both men were alone in their vehicles.
Holden’s driving privileges have been suspended until April 20, 2024. He was also fined $1,255.
Jayson has worked at the Baker City Herald since November 1992, starting as a reporter. He has been editor since December 2007. He graduated from the University of Oregon Journalism School in 1992 with a bachelor's degree in news-editorial journalism.
