A second man has been charged with firearms-related crimes involving the same Huntington man who police say was threatened at gunpoint and robbed of a handgun Sunday.
Terry Joe Stotts, 41, of Huntington, was arrested at 10:48 a.m. Wednesday at 405 E. Jefferson St. in Huntington, on charges of coercion and unlawful use of a weapon, two Class C felonies; and menacing, a Class A misdemeanor.
Stotts was arraigned on the charges Thursday. Judge Matt Shirtcliff set bail at $50,000 with release possible upon posting 10%, or $5,000. Robert Raschio, a Canyon City attorney, was appointed to represent Stotts.
Stotts is accused of compelling Roman Rhodes to leave his home by threatening him with a shotgun, thereby placing Rhodes in fear of “imminent serious physical injury.”
Justin Bridwell, 31, was arraigned Tuesday for allegedly robbing Rhodes at gunpoint of a handgun belonging to Christina Hoberg of Huntington. Judge Thomas B. Powers also set bail for Bridwell at $50,000, with release possible upon posting 10%.
Bridwell is charged with one count of first-degree theft and one count of unlawful use of a weapon, both Class C felonies; two counts of second-degree robbery, a Class B felony; and one count of menacing.
Bridwell is represented by Baker City attorney Robert Whitnah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.