When Joelleen Linstrom realized her wallet was missing, and then the charges on two of her credit cards started showing up on her account, she figured she would be stuck with the financial fallout.
But less than half a day after she reported the theft to the Baker City Police Department, two suspects were in the Baker County Jail.
“I was very impressed with the Baker City Police Department,” Linstrom, who lives near Baker City, said on Tuesday morning, Feb. 21, two days after the arrests. “I was shocked. I didn’t expect any resolution.”
As a result of an investigation by Baker City Police officer Emily Oller, two suspects are charged with using two of Linstrom’s credit cards to make purchases totaling about $1,100 from several local businesses.
Oller arrested Dustin Wayne Brodigan, 35, and Hannah Leigh Balthazar, 29, on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 5:28 p.m.
Both are charged with identity theft, second-degree theft, computer crime, and fraudulent use of a credit card.
Linstrom said she doesn’t know when, or how, the suspects acquired her wallet.
She said she’s certain she didn’t drop it inadvertently. She believes one of the two either took it while she was at work or grocery shopping.
Linstrom said the wallet is small, designed to hold credit cards, her driver’s license and other cards, and cash.
The first credit card charge was made on Feb. 14, Linstrom said, but they didn’t show up on her online account until Feb. 19.
She called Baker City Police about 7:40 a.m. that day.
Police Chief Ty Duby said Oller spent much of the day visiting businesses where Linstrom’s credit cards had been used. Oller, using the time stamps on the credit card charges, correlated those times with video from security cameras at businesses.
Later on Feb. 19, Oller was patroling when she received a call from the dispatch center, according to a probable cause affidavit she wrote. An employee at one of the businesses with security footage reported seeing the two people in the video, a man and a woman, walking west on Campbell Street from near the freeway.
Oller saw the pair at the can/bottle refund center at the Safeway store a little before 5:30 p.m.
Oller talked with Brodigan and Balthazar, who told the officer that they had been given permission to use the credit cards, which Oller, having interviewed Linstrom, knew was not true.
Oller arrested the pair.
“She did a good job,” Duby said of Oller. “These things take time, to run all over town to different businesses.”
Oller also cited Balthazar for possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl, Duby said. The amounts were below the level for a criminal charge, so the citation was an infraction, comparable to a traffic ticket with a fine of $100. That change took effect after Oregon voters approved Measure 110 in November 2020.
Duby said the case illustrates how useful video cameras can be in helping police identify criminal suspects.
“Businesses that have good camera systems really help us out,” he said.
Linstrom said police recovered some of her items, including her driver’s license, but not her wallet.
Brodigan is scheduled to attend a plea hearing in Baker County Circuit Court on March 22 at 1:30 p.m.
Balthazar is scheduled for a plea hearing March 23 at 1:45 p.m.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.