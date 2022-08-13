Kylie Siddoway, center background, a Baker County Fair intern, signs up contestants for the Baker County Fair watermelon seed spitting contest Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 10, 2022. Siddoway said Val's Veggies donated six watermelons for the event. Foreground, Luke Hills sampled a juicy slice.
Jose Armenta outdueled all competitors to win the watermelon seed-spitting contest at the Baker County Fair on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.
Clayton Franke/Baker City Herald
Jose Armenta, left, looks on at another contestant during the Baker County Fair watermelon seed spitting contest on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Armenta had the longest spit of the event — over 25 feet.
Clayton Franke/Baker City Herald
Kylie Siddoway, center background, a Baker County Fair intern, signs up contestants for the Baker County Fair watermelon seed spitting contest Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 10, 2022. Siddoway said Val's Veggies donated six watermelons for the event. Foreground, Luke Hills sampled a juicy slice.
Jose Armenta won the watermelon seed spitting contest at the Baker County Fairgrounds Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 10, even though nobody at the contest knew exactly how far his seed went.
That’s because he spit the seed farther than the contest’s official tape measure could reach.
The tape measure was 25 feet, and his seed — a tiny, black, saliva-soaked projectile that cut through the hot August afternoon air — hit the concrete and trickled a few inches past that mark.
Baker County Fair intern Kylie Siddoway, who organized the event, said Armenta’s winning seed came from a watermelon courtesy of Val’s Veggies, who donated six melons for the event.
Siddoway set up a seed-spitting venue on the concrete path just north of the volleyball courts at the fairgrounds.
She marked the resting place of each seed with blue chalk and recorded its distance from the starting line — except for Armenta’s seed, which traveled a distance she simply labeled “Jose.”
Contestants filtered over from the nearby volleyball tournament and signed up into three age groups: junior, intermediate and senior.
Armenta won the senior division and the overall competition.
Despite his victory that afternoon, Armenta said he had no real strategy coming into the contest and no prior experience in competitive watermelon seed spitting.
Or any competitive seed spitting.
Armenta received a $5 gift card to Charley’s Ice Cream as a prize. Among 12 competitors at the event, two other competitors — Colton Luschen and Kody Roberts — also won their respective age groups and received gift cards with distances of 241 and 117 inches, respectively.
Luschen also said he had no prior experience in competitive watermelon seed spitting, but that he was a seasoned competitive watermelon eater, a skill he put on display by devouring a handful of extra watermelon slices in only a few moments as the contest came to a close.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.