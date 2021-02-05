U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said on Friday, Feb. 5 that he’s working on plans to benefit Eastern Oregon farmers and ranchers, and to improve access to high-speed broadband internet in rural areas.
Wyden, Oregon’s senior senator, hosted a virtual town hall for residents of Baker, Malheur and Harney counties.
“We know that agriculture is so important in all three of these counties,” Wyden said.
He said one of his priorities is to encourage President Joe Biden to allow the Oregon Department of Agriculture to run its own meat inspection program rather than rely on the federal system.
Some local ranchers have advocated for that change, saying it would make it easier to market their beef to local customers.
Wyden said he plans to discuss the matter on Monday, Feb. 8, with Tom Vilsack, a past U.S. Secretary of Agriculture whom Biden has nominated to return to that cabinet post.
“I am going to tell him from all the input I’m getting from rural Oregon, from folks, particularly ranchers and producers, that they really want to see the new president and Tom Vilsack step up and give us the green light from the federal department of agriculture to run our own meat inspection program,” Wyden said.
Barbara Sidway, owner of the Geiser Grand Hotel in Baker City, told Wyden that financial effects from the pandemic have affected the federal tax credit for historic buildings, which can be important for projects in rural areas.
“With the pandemic, we’re really suffering some problems as so many sectors are,” Sidway said. “The challenges are increasing, financial markets have slowed to a crawl, lenders are restricting what they’re doing, banking institutions are generally increasing their underwriting requirements, material and construction costs are increasing, and many historic tax credit projects are stalled out.”
Sidway asked Wyden what the likelihood is of Congress passing an infrastructure bill, and whether that could include incentives for community development projects.
Wyden noted that the pandemic has taken a heavy toll on the travel and tourism industries.
“We will support you on the historic credits, as you know I’ve long been a supporter of that,” Wyden said.
He also said Congress is working to revise a federal law that could help struggling restaurants.
The senator said he also is striving to increase access to broadband in rural areas.
“To me, access for rural broadband is about as important as it gets whether it is business, quality of life,” Wyden said.
Mark Witty, superintendent of the Baker 5J School District, told Wyden that the availability of high-quality broadband service has become increasingly important during the pandemic, with many students taking at least some classes online.
Witty said what people expect to receive, in terms of internet speeds, and what they actually get isn’t always the same.
“One of the things that we really seem to be discovering is that what’s advertised as far as the actual in the house usage, what’s advertised is not correct,” Witty said. “It’s over-advertised and not really come to delivery. At some level, we’d like some accountability to those companies.”
“That’s just dealing a bad hand to the consumer,” Wyden responded. “In other words, they pay for something, they aren’t getting it. That’s more of a consumer rip- off than it is a service question.”
Mark Ward, whose family raises potatoes, silage corn, peppermint, alfalfa and other crops in Baker Valley, queried Wyden about potential trade deals that the Biden administration might pursue.
“As you well know, 65% of the potatoes grown in Oregon are exported so trade is vital to the Oregon potato growers” Ward said. “With the new administration, can we look forward to some maybe bilateral trade agreements that we currently don’t have?”
Wyden said that’s definitely a priority.
“We do a lot of stuff well in our state but what we do best is grow things,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.