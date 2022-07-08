Community Connection workers in Baker City are engaged in an ongoing game of musical offices.
It’s not as fun as it sounds.
Community Connection’s Baker Senior Center, 2810 Cedar St., is undergoing an office expansion.
Manager Joe Hayes said the nearly $400,000 project will add six private offices.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Hayes said. “We are excited. We’ll be more excited when we’re not under construction.”
The project had been in the planning stages even before Hayes started as county manager almost four years ago.
Fundraising has been happening during that time, he said.
The impetus for the expansion is overcrowding in the Senior Center’s main reception area, which also accommodates staff who don’t have their own offices.
The building now has three offices. Hayes said the expansion will remodel one office into a hallway and storage area leading to the newly constructed offices.
Community Connection offers a variety of services to seniors, and conversations are confidential, Hayes said.
When workers do an assessment now, in the reception area, it can difficult with other people talking and machines making noises around them.
“It’s going to be nice to be able to get some people some private offices to increase confidentiality as well as privacy,” Hayes said.
Construction began in mid May, beginning with earth work, moving irrigation lines, and more before workers started building.
Hayes said the project is projected to be completed by the end of October.
“Sid Johnson Construction Company is the contractor and they’re doing a really good job,” he said. “They do good work and have a good reputation.”
The construction is not affecting lunches at the Senior Center, Meals on Wheels, bingo nights and other services and programs.
“It’s all in the office, which is behind closed doors,” Hayes said.
In addition to contributions of $125,000 from Community Connection of Northeast Oregon, and $25,000 from the local group, Baker County Senior Citizens Inc., the project has received grants from the Leo Adler Community Fund ($25,000, and a pending grant for almost $30,000), D.E. and Jane Clark Foundation ($10,000), Oregon Community Foundation ($10,000), and the Autzen Foundation ($5,000).
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.