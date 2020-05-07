A Baker County contractor is proposing to build a 16-unit housing complex in Baker City and rent the one- and two-bedroom units to people 55 and older.
The Carriage Homes senior housing complex would consist of three duplexes, two tri-plexes and one quad-plex, according to a notice from the Baker City-County Planning Department.
The complex would be built on a 1.27-acre parcel south of D Street and east of Clark Street, north of Campbell Street. The property is zoned residential high-density.
The Baker City Planning Commission will have a public hearing on the application May 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the Baker County Courthouse, 1995 Third St. A limited number of people can attend the hearing in person, but officials recommend attending by teleconference. To do so, call 1-408-418-9388 (toll-free) and enter the meeting number 967 968 262.
David Hays, owner of Big Creek Rentals LLC and Big Creek Builders Inc. submitted the application on behalf of property owner Russ Hunemiller of Meridian, Idaho.
The Carriage Homes would be accessed by a new private road off Clark Street.
In the application, Hays wrote that the development is intended to “address the rental shortages in Baker City.”
“This project has good access from Clark Street and is a half block from D Street,” Hays wrote. “The property is within walking distance to the Community Center and stores.”
Community Connection’s Senior Center is at 2810 Cedar St., east of the proposed complex.
A copy of the application, maps and other documents, and the criteria the Planning Commission will consider in deciding whether to approve the project are available by calling Tara Micka at 541-523-8219 or by emailing tandrews@bakercounty.org
A Planning Department staff report to the Commission will be available by May 13 and can be obtained by sending an email request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.