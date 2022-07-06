Two separate public events are planned in Baker City on Saturday, July 9 in opposition to the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision overturning the Roe v. Wade ruling and giving states the authority to ban abortions.
Emily Simko of Baker City said the Baker Community Justice Project has scheduled a “Bans Off Our Bodies” walk starting at 11 a.m. at Central Park, beside the Powder River between Washington and Valley avenues.
Participants will walk to Geiser-Pollman Park via Main and Campbell streets.
“The Baker Community Justice Project decided to put together a walk this weekend to show our discontent of the recent SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade,” Simko wrote in an email to the Herald. “Bans Off Our Bodies is a collective movement of peaceful protests going on across the country in response to the overturn of Roe v. Wade, our constitutional right to abortion. For the first time in generations, children and young adults have less bodily autonomy than their parents and grandparents.
“PBS published a poll in May of 2022 that found over 64% of Americans support Roe v. Wade and only 33% would support overturning it,” Simko wrote. “The decision made by the Supreme Court on June 24th does not reflect the wants of two-thirds of Americans. Peaceful protesting is our right. Demonstrations such as a peaceful walk is a way to encourage justice and reform — it can lift our spirits and lead to transformative change. We are walking on Saturday to support a person’s right to make a decision for themself (in private) and have access to safe and affordable health care with a provider they trust, no matter where they live.”
A second, separate event on Saturday, a women’s rights peaceful protest hosted by Kaylee Tenbush of Baker City, will start beside Campbell Street near Geiser-Pollman Park at noon.
Tenbush said she plans to provide baby formula and baby clothing to mothers in need at the event.
