The incessant heat that marked much of the summer in Baker City, including the first week or so of September, has eased.
But a warm spell during the month’s final week could make this September among the hotter ones on record.
Through the first 25 days of the month, the average high temperature at the Baker City Airport was 79.9 degrees.
That’s 4.3 degrees above average for September.
And it would rank as the 12th warmest since 1943.
But this September could potentially creep into the top 10.
The National Weather Service is forecasting highs in the 80s for much of this week, peaking at 87 on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Although no daily high temperature records are likely — the records are in the low 90s — the hot stretch could boost September’s average high to 80 degrees or just below.
The all-time record for September isn’t in jeopardy — 83.3 degrees in 1967.
The second-hottest September was 1990, with an average high of 82.7, and third place is 2011, at 82.2 degrees.
This August was the third-hottest on record at the airport, with an average high of 91.1 degrees.
July, with an average high of 88.7 degrees, was 3.2 degrees above average, but not in the top 10.
