A Baker County crew — Dan McQuisten, right, Eli Witham and Jeff Martin — painted stripes on the blacktop at the Baker Early Learning Center on Oct. 29, 2022, for what will eventually be a traffic garden to help teach bicycle and pedestrian safety.
Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald
The traffic garden at the Baker Early Learning Center will be striped to simulate a road and includes curves, straight sections and a round-about.
Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald
The proposed design for a traffic garden at the Baker Early Learning Center.
On a day not long before a significant snow storm hit Baker City, a crew from Baker County laid down lines that will eventually be a traffic garden at the Baker Early Learning Center.
“A traffic garden, sometimes called a traffic playground, is a network of connected streets with traffic features that is free of motorized vehicles,” said Billie-Jo Nickens, traffic safety coordinator with the Oregon Department of Transportation. “The scope of the project is to enhance bike and pedestrian safety programming in Baker County for children and families.”
On Friday, Oct. 29, Dan McQuisten, Jeff Martin and Eli Witham used a machine to paint stripes on the blacktop north of the BELC building, the former North Baker School at 2725 Seventh St. They followed dots laid down by Anderson Perry and Associates, a civil engineering and survey firm in La Grande.
Due to falling temperatures, McQuisten said it was likely the last possible day this year to stripe the pattern.
“We wanted to preserve the work by Anderson Perry,” he said.
The walk-behind machine is typically used to paint parking spots — in straight lines — but this county crew was able to draw the curved lines dictated in the plans.
Now on hold until spring, these initial markings will be turned into a full-fledged design to help teach youngsters to be safe while riding bikes or walking.
The design was created by parent Kate Rockwell with the help of Marlow Stanton, ODOT senior traffic design engineer.
Discussion for the project started in May 2021, prompted by Angela Lattin, who was BELC director before moving to Pendleton in the summer of 2022.
“Without her efforts up front, this may not have ever happened,” Nickens said of Lattin.
An initial grant of $2,500 was awarded from the Transportation Safety Office of the DMV to cover materials for mobile bike rodeos and traffic garden items, such as stop signs, traffic cones, crossing guard equipment and ramps.
Community partners donated work throughout the process — Anderson Perry provided survey markings, Baker City swept the area, and Baker County did the striping.
The design will be striped like a road — white outside lines, and yellow dotted lines for lanes of traffic. It includes straight sections, curved areas and a roundabout.
The plan also includes artistic details to be added by students from Eastern Oregon University, who will earn a stipend from Eastern Oregon Head Start.
Nickens said the initial grant expired Sept. 30, 2022, before all the work was completed, but it was renewed until Sept. 30, 2023.
Partners
The traffic garden is a project of numerous community partners, including Baker School District, Intermountain ESD, Eastern Oregon University, EOU Head Start, Building Healthy Families, Oregon Department of Human Services, Saint Alphonsus-Baker City, Baker County YMCA, Baker City Police Department, Baker County Sheriff’s Office, Baker County, Baker City, The Trailhead and ODOT.
Bike trailer
This isn’t the first focus on bicycle safety in Baker County.
Prior to the pandemic, Baker School District partnered with The Trailhead to receive a grant from the Wildhorse Foundation for two enclosed trailers outfitted with bicycles and tricycles.
Before that, Community Connection had received a grant from the Jump Start program to request a trailer with bicycles to teach skills at local schools. That program was for one year, before the trailer moved to another community.
“The school district valued the program so much that they looked for funds to continue the program on their own, so they applied for and received the grant from Wildhorse,” Nickens said. “The problem is that shortly after that award, everything was shut down with COVID restrictions and the trailers sat essentially unused for a period of time.”
Now, when the traffic garden is complete, children will have a safe place to practice using bicycles.
