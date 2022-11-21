On a day not long before a significant snow storm hit Baker City, a crew from Baker County laid down lines that will eventually be a traffic garden at the Baker Early Learning Center.

“A traffic garden, sometimes called a traffic playground, is a network of connected streets with traffic features that is free of motorized vehicles,” said Billie-Jo Nickens, traffic safety coordinator with the Oregon Department of Transportation. “The scope of the project is to enhance bike and pedestrian safety programming in Baker County for children and families.”

