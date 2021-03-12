Just minutes before the Baker School Board’s March meeting got underway Thursday night, March 11, Superintendent Mark Witty issued a press release announcing more administrative leadership changes in the coming year.
The latest swap of administrative jobs includes changes at Brooklyn Primary, South Baker Intermediate, Haines Elementary and Baker High School, effective July 1.
Phil Anderson, principal since 2016 at Brooklyn Primary, which serves students in first through third grade, next year will lead the staff and students in Grades 4-6 at South Baker Intermediate. He will take the place of Geno Bates, South Baker principal since 2018, who will move to BHS as vice principal.
As Bates moves to the BHS position, Chelsea Hurliman, who has served as vice principal at the high school since 2015, will split her schedule as vice principal at the two Baker City elementary schools.
Katy Collier will fill Anderson’s position at Brooklyn. She will move from her job as Haines principal, where she has worked since 2018.
Collier will be replaced in her role at Haines by Cassie Moore, who has worked as dean of students at South Baker since 2018.
Witty announced last month that Skye Flanagan, current middle school principal, would be taking the lead as BHS principal in the coming year. Greg Mitchell, current principal, will move to the District office where he’ll work as director of federal programs, curriculum and professional development. Jodi Thew, who was hired for that work last year, will move to Baker Middle School to replace Flanagan as principal there.
“This is a great opportunity for us to promote leadership changes that capitalize on the strengths of our administrators,” Witty stated in the press release.
“Each of these individuals has done an excellent job within their current assignment,” he stated. “Moving them to a different building will allow them to develop their capacity as school leaders.”
During Thursday’s meeting, Witty expressed his pride in members of the administrative team.
“I’ve worked with a lot of people over a lot of years and it takes time to develop the relationships we have,” he said. “I have absolute full confidence in every one of these individuals.”
In comments included with the March 11 press release, the reassigned principals and administrators talked about their new positions.
Anderson said: “I’ve grown so close to the staff and families at Brooklyn, it will be hard to say goodbye. I’m really proud of what the staff has accomplished over the past five years. I am excited to join the team at South Baker Intermediate and continue to support the great work they are doing.”
Hurliman said: “I’ve really enjoyed working with our high school students and staff. I look forward to developing close relationships with our families and staff at Brooklyn Primary and South Baker Intermediate, as well as further developing my leadership skills in this new role.”
Collier, referring to Haines Elementary, said: “This school means so much to me. Working in a small school, you get very close to the staff, families, and students. It’s been a wonderful experience. I am looking forward to the opportunity of working with the community at Brooklyn Primary.”
Bates said: “With all my past experience at the elementary, middle, and high school levels, I am looking forward to helping Skye Flanagan in making a smooth transition for staff and students at BHS.”
Moore said: “I’m excited to be taking this step in my career. While serving as the dean of students at South Baker, I was able to experience all aspects of school leadership. In addition, my family owns a ranch, so small, rural schools are near and dear to my heart. It will be a great fit personally.”
Expanded schedule possible for middle school, high school students
In other business Thursday night, Witty told the Board that in discussions with Colt Gill, director of the Oregon Department of Education, he has reason to believe that the state will relax social distancing requirements in schools soon. That would open the door for Baker Middle School and Baker High School to return to in-person classes full time.
Witty said Gill was “hopeful, but not certain” that the square-footage requirement in classrooms would decrease from the current 35 square feet per student and the number of children allowed in cohort groups in each class would be allowed to increase from the current 100 people per day. Those changes would allow the full reopening of Baker’s secondary schools to a regular four-day per week schedule.
The Baker School District has many factors supporting its efforts that has allowed it to be one of the largest districts in the state to be as open for in-person classes as possible under the guidelines, Witty said.
Elementary students have attended classes four days a week since Oct. 14. Secondary students had in-person classes one day a week starting Nov. 9, and they moved to two days of in-person classes per week on Jan. 25.
Witty credited the staff with helping achieve goals for getting students back to in-person instruction.
“It’s a huge advantage to have willing teachers coming to work,” he said.
All District employees who wanted to be vaccinated have been and have passed the two-week mark since the last inoculation to put them at maximum immunity, Witty said.
Gov. Kate Brown announced on Friday, March 12, that the Department of Education would release the new guidelines early next week.
If changes are made to allow full reopening for Baker secondary students, Witty said he will immediately confer with the Baker County Health Department and Dr. Eric Lamb, the county’s public health officer, to determine how to proceed.
“It’s in the (Oregon Health Authority’s) hands and the governor’s office at this point,” he said.
