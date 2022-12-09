The trial of a Baker County man accused of sexually abusing a child has been delayed for the second time as he prepares for what his attorney describes as lifesaving cancer treatments.

Bill David Gonyer, 76, was initially scheduled to go to trial May 9, 2022, but Gonyer was recovering from a March 2022 heart attack and being treated for cancer. A judge rescheduled the trial to start Nov. 29, 2022.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.