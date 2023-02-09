A Baker City man who was scheduled to go on trial Feb. 27 in a sex abuse case instead pleaded guilty to three felony counts on Thursday morning, Feb. 9 in Baker County Circuit Court.
Jerry Ray Shaw Jr., 40, pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted first-degree sodomy.
A total of 11 other felony counts, including first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, were dismissed in a plea agreement with the district attorney’s office.
Although Shaw won’t be formally sentenced until Feb. 21 at 3 p.m., the guilty plea petition filed with the court states that he has agreed to a sentence of 28 years in prison.
Another court filing, from District Attorney Greg Baxter, states that he has notified the victim about the terms of the plea agreement, and that the victim agrees with the terms.
The plea agreement avoids a trial at which the victim, a juvenile girl known to Shaw, would have been called to testify about the multiple incidents of abuse.
The crimes happened between Jan. 1, 2012, and Dec. 31, 2015, in Baker City, according to court documents. The victim was younger than 14 throughout the period, and younger than 12 in some instances.
Shaw, who is represented by Baker City attorney Bob Moon, has been in the Baker County Jail since he was arrested on March 21, 2022.
Both Moon and Baxter declined to comment about the 15-minute hearing Thursday during which Shaw pleaded guilty.
The three counts are attempted first-degree sodomy, a Class B felony. A grand jury had indicted Shaw for first-degree sodomy, a Class A felony that is also a Measure 11 offense, which carries a mandatory minimum prison sentence.
However, as Judge Matt Shirtcliff noted during Thursday’s hearing, and as Shaw confirmed when the judge asked him, Shaw agreed as part of the plea agreement to what Shirtcliff described as a “significantly” longer prison sentence on each count than would normally be the case for attempted first-degree sodomy.
The typical sentence for attempted first-degree sodomy is 27 or 28 months.
The sentence that Shaw agreed to — 112 months for each of the three counts, to be served one after another — is actually longer than the mandatory minimum sentence for first-degree sodomy, which is 100 months.
The major difference is that a person convicted of a Measure 11 crime is not eligible to have his prison term reduced for good behavior.
But Shaw, by pleading guilty to a non-Measure 11 crime, would be eligible. Good behavior could potentially reduce his sentence by about 3 1/2 to 4 1/2 years, to 23 1/2 to 24 1/2 years rather than 28.
Even with that reduction, his actual prison term would be close to what it would have been had he pleaded guilty to three counts of the original charge of first-degree sodomy, which would carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.