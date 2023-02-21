Judge Matt Shirtcliff sentenced Jerry Ray Shaw Jr. to 28 years in state prison for sexually molesting a girl younger than 12, who was known to him, rejecting Shaw’s request that he be assigned to a drug and alcohol treatment program that could have reduced his sentence by five to six years.

“I find pedophilia the driving factor here,” Shirtcliff said during a 45-minute hearing on Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 21 in Baker County Circuit Court.

