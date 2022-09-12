Hiker rescue.jpg

Three hikers, one of who sustained an injured ankle, were rescued from the Elkhorn Mountains Saturday evening, Sept. 10, 2022.

 Travis Ash/Contributed Photo

A trio of hikers was likely spared a chilly night high in the Elkhorn Mountains after one of the three was hobbled by an ankle injury on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Baker County Sheriff Travis Ash and Jay Ogg, a volunteer with the Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue team, navigated a treacherous road to reach the group not long before dusk Saturday and drive them back to the valley.

