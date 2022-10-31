The Baker County Sheriff’s office is competing for a $1,500 grant that would help the agency buy a tracking dog that would be used in the patrol division and for search and rescue operations.

The competition was done by online voting, Oct. 24-31. People could vote once per day, and the sheriff’s office, through posts on its Facebook page, encouraged residents to vote daily.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.