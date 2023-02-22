Riley Shaw’s list of accomplishments has more in common with a novel than with a poem.
Even broken into a section for each of her four years at Baker High School, the roster of activities is lengthy.
Soccer. Tennis. Wrestling. Cheerleading. Treble choir. Battle of the Books. Drama club. Peer tutor. National Honor Society. Captain of the mock trial team.
“Riley has a hard time saying no,” her mom, Jolynn, said with a smile.
Riley, who will graduate from BHS in a few months, said she took on such a hectic schedule in part because it helped distract her from the painful memories of the abuse committed by her father, Jerry Shaw, starting when she was 8 and continuing for about four years.
“The abuse happened at home, and if I wasn’t home I couldn’t be abused,” Riley said during an interview on Wednesday, Feb. 22, the day after her father was sentenced to 28 years in state prison. “I just kept signing up for things. If you’re busy you can’t think about it.”
But over the years, Riley said, staying busy became much more than just a way to stifle those traumatic recollections.
It was also fun. And satisfying.
“I really like being busy,” she said.
For the past two summers, Riley worked as a teacher’s assistant for elementary students during summer school.
Last summer she worked with first graders.
“I like the first graders,” she said with a grin. “They love you no matter what.”
But as much as Riley enjoyed working with younger students, her goal is to teach English to high school students.
She plans to attend Washington State University, then potentially transfer to Brigham Young University or one of its satellite campuses.
Although the abuse ended about the time Riley turned 12, she didn’t divulge what happened for about five years.
But she continued to have “flashbacks,” she said — symptoms of PTSD.
Riley ended up meeting with a counselor in March 2022.
As a mandatory reporter under Oregon law, the counselor talked first to Jolynn, who then contacted Baker
City Police.
Although the Baker City Herald does not report the names of sex abuse victims, Riley and Jolynn said they decided to talk publicly because they want other victims to understand that they can overcome the trauma.
“She’s an inspiration, and she wants to be an inspiration to other girls,” Jolynn said. “She’s making herself stronger than a victim, fighting to be better than that person.”
Riley said that since she divulged the abuse, she has spoken to other girls who were also victims, and offered to help them if she can.
She said her friends and classmates have been supportive over the past year since her father was arrested on March 21, 2022.
Several sat with her in the courtroom on Tuesday when Judge Matt Shirtcliff sentenced Jerry Shaw.
“We went out for ice cream afterward,” Riley said. “It was very comforting to have them there.”
