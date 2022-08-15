Classic cars and a steak dinner are returning to Baker City this weekend after a two-year absence.
The Baker City Memory Cruise starts at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, in Geiser-Pollman Park.
Registration is from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Entry is $15.
Visitors can tour the shiny cars from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the show-and-shine portion in the park.
After the awards ceremony, which starts at 3 p.m., the car owners will drive to Quail Ridge Golf Course, 2801 Indiana Ave., and park on the 9th fairway during the Durkee Steak Feed.
The dinner runs from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $27 for a steak plate, or $7 for a hot dog plate. The meal includes rib eye, corn on the cob, veggies, potato, dessert and the locally famous pan-fried bread cooked over a fire in cast-iron skillets.
Tickets are available at the Baker County Chamber of Commerce, Quail Ridge, and at the gate.
Due to limited parking at the golf course, Cheryl Buchanan encourages diners to carpool if possible.
Buchanan is one of 40-some volunteers, from ages 4 to 93, who put on the steak feed.
“It takes the whole community and people out of Baker help, too,” she said.
The steak feed began in 1948 as a late summer tradition for the Durkee community, about 25 miles southeast of Baker City along the Burnt River.
The event has since moved into Baker City to partner with the Memory Cruise and the golf course.
“It’s such a beautiful venue,” Buchanan said.
The most recent event, in 2019, served 650 steak dinners.
Proceeds from the dinner support maintenance and costs of the old Durkee school, which now serves at the community building for dinners, events and special functions.
In 2014, the Durkee Steak Feed was named Best Philanthropic Event by the Oregon Festivals and Events Association.
Saturday ends with an informal cruise on Main Street, starting around 7 p.m.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.