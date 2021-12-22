Most people look at Doug and Lori Lien’s Baker City home and see a brilliant display of lights in multiple hues and shapes and sizes.
Doug Lien does not.
He sees holes.
Black spots.
Places where he could wedge in a new decoration, gleaming against the dark winter sky.
“It’s a work in progress every year,” Lien said on Wednesday, Dec. 22, a couple days after the Baker County Chamber of Commerce announced that the Liens’ home, at 675 L Loop in northeast Baker City, was the winner of the Griswold Award in this year’s lighting contest.
(Griswold, to the uninitiated, refers to Clark Griswold, the character portrayed by Chevy Chase in the classic comedy, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” His home, festooned with 25,000 imported Italian twinkle lights (which did not, in fact, twinkle), gobbled kilowatts at such a rate that auxiliary nuclear power was needed to stave off a citywide blackout.)
Like the film character, Doug Lien, as a boy, watched his father decorate their home with lights each Christmas.
“It’s a family tradition,” Lien said.
The most prominent additions to this year’s display, he said, are homemade snowflakes that he constructed — the inspiration was Pinterest — from plastic clothes hangers and lights.
A couple years ago he assembled a spiral, tree-shaped light display from tomato cages.
Next year?
Well, Lien will await inspiration.
“When I see empty spots I think, ‘I would make something and take up that space,’ ” he said. “Before you know it, you’ve got quite a lot of things up.”
Contest winners:
• Griswold Award: Doug and Lori Lien, 675 L Loop
• Santa’s Favorite: Billie-Jo Nickens, 1170 Columbia Ave.
• Frosty’s Recognition: Ed and Tammy Mercado, 630 L Loop
• Non-lighted display: Meghan Moore, 2406 Second St.
