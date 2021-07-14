Vintage Honey opened its doors for the first time on Friday, July 9, bringing nostalgic vintage and antique items to the downtown Baker City shoppers.
Tracey Nichols, who has lived in Baker City for five years, opened the shop as a memorial to her mother and stepfather, who passed away unexpectedly in town a couple of years ago. They were longtime lovers of anything antique and vintage, and the store’s name comes from what Tracey’s children called their grandmother: Grandma Honey.
“I’ve never done anything like this in my life,” Nichols said.
“My vision might change,” Nichols said. “I’m not sure exactly how everything’s going to work out.”
Vintage Honey is at 1919 Washington Ave., between Main and First streets.
Nichols has worked for a law firm in Portland for the past 28 years, and she has been working remotely for the past five years. She works at that job 30 hours a week, so Vintage Honey is an “occasional shop,” meaning it is open the second weekend of every month from Friday to Monday.
“The other advantage to being an occasional shop and being open once a month is that I can always move things out and bring in fresh new stuff,” Nichols said. “It’s kind of like, ‘Oh, what’re you going to have this month?’ ”
Although this coming weekend is the third in July, it’s also Miners Jubilee, and Vintage Honey will be open Friday and Saturday, July 16 and 17.
Nichols has more than 20 family members coming in for the event, and they are also bringing in a ton of new inventory for the shop.
Vintage Honey sells products that are new, new vintage-inspired, true vintage and antique. Walking through the door, shoppers find themselves surrounded by vintage jewelry, furniture, T-shirts, candles, honey, pottery and much more. Exposed brick and wood floors add to the open, industrial vibe Nichols had envisioned for the shop.
More information about the shop can be found on the Vintage Honey Facebook page.
