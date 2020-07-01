HAINES — Although the annual East-West Shrine All-Star Football Game, set for Aug. 1 in Baker City, has been canceled due to the pandemic, two Baker High School players selected for the prestigious game will be honored during the Haines Stampede rodeo this weekend.
Sam McCauley was chosen for the East team, and his former BHS teammate, Riley Flanagan, was picked as an alternate. They will be introduced before Friday’s rodeo, which starts at 5 p.m., and possibly before Saturday’s performance at 1:30 p.m.
The East queen, Adelynn Klundby, daughter of Casi and Dan Townsend of North Powder, will be introduced Friday, along with Chelsie Thompson of North Powder, a patient at the Shriner’s Hospital in Portland, and Abby Graven of Richland, who showed the 2018 Shrine steer and also was a Shriner’s Hospital patient.
Shriners, clad in their distinctive red fezzes, will be helping at the gates and around the rodeo grounds over the weekend.
