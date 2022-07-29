Events for this year’s East-West All-Star Shrine Game will be back to normal — the normal of 2019.
The football game was canceled in 2020, and 2021 was hampered by restrictions that kept players from visiting Baker City prior to the game.
This year, for the 69th edition, traditional events are coming back.
The Shriners are encouraging the community to take part in the festivities — especially a barbecue on the evening of Thursday, Aug. 4, that brings players, coaches, co-captains, queens and cheerleaders to Geiser-Pollman Park.
“We’re back with that program,” said Randy Guyer, a member of the Baker City Shrine Club.
The community barbecue begins at 5 p.m. in the park with speeches, including a talk by Travis Bloomer, who played in a past Shrine game and whose son, Gauge, was selected for this year’s game, along with fellow Baker Bulldog and 2022 graduate Alex Ritter. Another BHS grad, Alexis Conant, will be a cheerleader for the East squad.
Both queens are from the Baker City area. Hannah Cartwright is the East Queen, and Poppy Ann Jones is the West Queen.
Cost for dinner is $25 a plate.
Background
This annual Shrine Game is a fundraiser for the Shriners Children’s Hospital in Portland.
From its inception up to 2021, the game has raised $2,910,218.
It moved to Baker City in the mid-1970s.
In 2021, the game and associated fundraisers raised $47,000 for the hospital.
Guyer said the volunteer hours and community support help make the Baker City event one of the most successful fundraising games for the hospital.
“It’s the rural mentality and all the supporters,” Guyer said. “That’s what makes the game successful.”
In addition to the fundraisers during Shrine weekend, the Haines Stampede Rodeo donates gate sales to the hospital for the first night of the rodeo, on July 3. This year that raised $3,000.
“We had the biggest crowd we’ve ever had,” Guyer said.
The first Shriners hospital opened in Louisiana in 1922.
Now the system has 24 hospitals, plus two new ones coming to Mexico and Canada.
Guyer said the Portland hospital is also expanding to include a walk-in clinic and outreach areas with telemedicine.
“We have the top orthopedic surgeons in the world,” he said.
And the Shriners hospitals provide care regardless of ability to pay or insurance status.
Player visits
On Thursday, Aug. 4, the East and West teams arrive in Baker City at 2 p.m. Half will tour Baker Heritage Museum while the others wander around downtown to see the player window displays.
At 3:30 p.m., the two groups will swap places. Then, at 5 p.m., they’ll converge at the park for the barbecue.
Saturday, Aug. 6 events
The Baker County Livestock Association and Baker County Cattlewomen get Saturday, Aug. 6, started at 7 a.m. with breakfast in Geiser-Pollman Park.
This is part of the Gridiron Tailgate and Grill, which raises money to purchase a 4-H or FFA steer that is auctioned during halftime of the football game.
Breakfast is from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Cost is $10 for steak, eggs and pancakes, or $7 for just eggs and pancakes.
The annual Hoofin’ It To Beef Fit 5K/10K fun run and walk starts at 8 a.m. Entry is $25 for the 5K or $35 for the 10K.
For more information, contact Wendy Bingham at 208-850-3803.
The Gridiron Tailgate includes vendors in the park throughout the day and a silent auction that runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
At 1 p.m., two signed Shrine footballs will be auctioned live.
Lunch will be served from noon to 2:30 p.m. Hamburgers are $8 single or $10 double, and hot dogs are $7.
Parade
The parade, Guyer emphasized, is a community parade that includes Shrine clubs.
Lineup is at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, by Baker Middle School.
The parade starts at 11 a.m. The route goes east on Broadway Street, then south on Second Street to Valley Avenue, where it turns east to Main Street. It then goes north on Main to Baker Street.
To enter the parade, contact Fred Warner at fwarner6196@gmail.com or 541-519-8866.
The game
Pregame events begin at 6 p.m. at Bulldog Memorial Field, and kickoff is at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Tickets are $15 for reserved seating (on the covered side) or $12 for general admission.
Purchase tickets online at www.eastwestshrinefootball.com, at the Thursday night barbecue, on Saturday at Geiser-Pollman Park, or at the gate.
The game will be aired by EO Alive TV and archived on its website afterward.
The steer, donated by the Baker County Cattlewomen, will be auctioned at halftime, along with several signed footballs.
