Pedestrians and bicyclists will soon have a safer way to get from one side of Interstate 84 to the other at Baker City’s busiest freeway interchange.
Crews from Mike Becker General Contracting Inc. in La Grande are preparing to build a 6-foot-wide sidewalk on the south side of Campbell Street through the freeway underpass.
The $690,000 project also will include restriping of Campbell Street to a three-lane configuration that includes a center turn lane and bicycle lanes, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT).
The federal dollars are part of ODOT’s Eastern Region Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) program budget.
The project includes work to upgrade curb ramps to ADA-compliant standards.
The work was prompted in part by business development on the east side of the freeway, including the 2018 opening of the Grocery Outlet store, said Tom Strandberg, an ODOT spokesman in La Grande.
That has increased traffic, both vehicle, pedestrian and bicycle, beneath the freeway.
The existing sidewalks are narrow and have obstructions, curb ramps don’t meet ADA standards, and there are no bike lanes, according to ODOT.
The new sidewalk on the south side of Campbell Street will extend from Birch Street east under the freeway to the offramp, where it will connect to an existing sidewalk that borders the Grocery Outlet parking lot.
The three-lane configuration will match that for Campbell Street from Birch Street west to Main Street.
The current lane striping from Birch Street east under the freeway to the onramp and offramp for westbound freeway traffic, is four lanes, with a center turn lane.
East of the onramp and offramp, the street has one lane in each direction, with no center turn lane.
Although ODOT is overseeing the construction, Baker City will be responsible for maintaining the new sidewalks and ramps, which are slated to be finished by the end of June. The City Council approved an agreement with ODOT for the project in August 2019.
