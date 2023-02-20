Ralph Morgan’s livelihood is something of a spectator sport.
Morgan is a cattle rancher.
Each year, starting around the middle of February, his cows have their calves in a pasture near Highway 7 in Bowen Valley, a few miles south of Baker City.
The expanse of winter-brown grass is no stage, but among the many calving grounds in Baker County, where raising beef cattle is an economic mainstay, few are more visible than Bowen Valley.
Most years, Morgan said, at least a few drivers will stop and ask him where, and when, they can see calves.
“People come out and start looking,” he said. “It’s a straight stretch of road.”
Caring for cattle is a constant job throughout winter, with the herds needing a daily allotment of hay.
But calving season adds another element to the task, Morgan said, since cows can, and do, give birth at any time.
“We spent a lot of time, Riley and I,” he said, referring to his son, Riley Morgan. “It’s 24 hours a day for about a month and a half.”
Ralph Morgan said Riley, who lives closer, generally handles the night shift, checking on the herds.
Calves generally do well so long as their mother quickly uses her tongue to dry their hair, Ralph Morgan said.
“That’s the main thing,” he said.
Bowen Valley is a decent place for calving, he said, as the snow tends to melt earlier than at higher elevations, so newborn calves don’t spend their first few minutes on wet, cold ground.
“Bare ground, that helps,” Morgan said. “It’s actually pretty nice out here in Bowen Valley.”
The downside, he said, is that the valley, which is surrounded by hills, typically is several degrees colder than other nearby locations, including Baker City.
Winds are often gusty in Bowen Valley, too, although Morgan said willow trees, along the Powder River and irrigation ditches, give cattle a place to shelter from the wind.
Although many local ranchers schedule their calving season for late winter, Morgan concedes there’s always an element of risk, with the potential for snowstorms and subzero temperatures.
“You’re always taking a gamble,” he said. “But later storms don’t tend to last as long as earlier in the winter.”
Frederick Phillips, a cattle rancher in the Keating area, said last week that he was getting ready to start the calving season. Conditions were good, with no snow and dry ground, but he said that can always change this time of year.
“It’s a day to day deal,” Phillips said.
Calves born in late winter are ready to be sold in fall, which is a typical schedule for Baker County’s cow-calf operations.
But there are variations.
John Wirth, a rancher near Medical Springs, said he had about 46 cows give birth in December and January, with others coming later this winter into spring. With the earlier calving, when temperatures were lower, Wirth said he had his cows give birth in barns to protect the calves from the weather.
Fall calving, which some local ranchers employ, also has advantages, Wirth said, including more options for marketing calves the following year, and a much lesser chance of calves arriving during cold, wet weather.
But fall calves also require more hay, he said, since they’re born at the start of the winter feeding season rather than toward the end, as with calves born in February and March, which usually move to summer range in mid spring.
Morgan said he typically turns out his cow-calf pairs onto summer range around the first of May.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.