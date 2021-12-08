The Wallowa-Whitman National Forest has installed new, brightly colored signs at several road junctions to remind travelers that some routes are passable only to snowmobiles and other specialized vehicles during winter.
Although signs have been posted on these roads in the past, stating that they weren’t maintained for winter travel, drivers have continued to get their vehicles mired in deep snow occasionally.
“The driving factor pushing us towards installing extra signage at these locations has been the recent uptick with search and rescues involving Wallowa, Union, Grant, and Baker counties,” Dan Story, roads manager for the south zone of the Wallowa-Whitman, said in a press release.
“We carefully considered the language, colors, and placement of these signs to help more people understand that wheeled vehicles cannot safely pass through these roads while they are covered with snow,” Story said. “Signs are bright yellow or orange to get the driver’s attention before entry.”
Most of the new signs are along the two routes where several rescues have taken place over the past decade or so — Forest Road 73, the Elkhorn Drive Scenic Byway west of Baker City, and Road 39, the Wallowa Mountain Loop Road, in eastern Baker County and southern Wallowa County.
Both are paved, two-lane roads that are popular scenic driving routes during summer but which traverse high elevations where deep snow accumulates each winter.
Depending on the year, sections of both roads are impassable to wheeled vehicles for several months.
The new signs will be removed or covered after the snow melts in the spring and the roads reopen.
Baker County Sheriff Travis Ash, who has personally rescued drivers stranded on the Wallowa Mountain Loop Road, lauded the Wallowa-Whitman’s new signs.
“I’m pleased to see the proactive steps the Forest Service has taken to warn travelers that Road 39 is closed during the winter months,” Ash said. “So far, we have been fortunate to locate and save stranded motorists, and I hope the additional signage will prevent people from trying to traverse the closed road.”
The most recent rescue on the Wallowa Mountain Loop Road was in April 2021, when a Beaverton couple and their son got stuck in their Ford Fusion sedan about 8.9 miles north of Highway 86.
Three members of the Baker County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue team rescued the trio 12 hours after their car got stuck. None of the three was hurt.
There were several other search and rescue calls on the road the previous winter in both Baker and Wallowa counties. That prompted the Forest Service to issue a press release reminding drivers that the road is open to snowmobiles and other over-snow vehicles during winter. The Forest Service also placed barriers along the road to discourage passenger vehicles from continuing, along with a sign. The barriers didn’t prevent snowmobiles from accessing the road.
Ash, however, said that the Beaverton couple told rescuers they hadn’t seen the warning sign.
Peter Fargo, public affairs officer for the Wallowa-Whitman, said the barriers could be put up again this winter, depending on circumstances.
“Our current plan is to rely on the signs to inform motorists that these major roads are closed to wheeled vehicles because of winter snow,” Fargo said. “As the season progresses, if we continue to see vehicles passing those signs and getting stuck in the snow, we will consider additional safety measures, including barriers.”
Other rescues
Several months prior to the spring 2021 incident, on Dec. 7, 2020, a San Diego couple got their four-wheel drive Toyota Tacoma pickup truck stuck in snow on Forest Road 73 between Anthony Lakes and the North Fork of the John Day River.
The couple used their satellite device to alert police that they needed help.
Volunteers in three side-by-side ATVs, equipped with tracks rather than tires, reached the couple about three and a half hours after they had sent the emergency message.
They also were unhurt.
On Thanksgiving Day 2020, Ash rescued an 18-year-old Boise man whose car got stuck in snow on Road 39 when he was driving to drive to Lewiston, Idaho.
The man, who left his Volkswagen Jetta and started hiking north toward Joseph, was cold but otherwise fine when Ash found him.
That incident might not have happened if not for an early episode when a group of travelers also was stranded in deep snow in the same area.
During that rescue, crews plowed snow from the road, which allowed the Boise man to drive much farther into the mountains than would have been possible otherwise.
Coincidentally, Ash had rescued someone in a similar predicament exactly 20 years earlier, also on Thanksgiving Day in 2000.
Drivers lured into trouble
Ash said one issue with Roads 39 and 73, and several other forest roads that are popular with snowmobilers, is that the snow machines compact the top layer of the snow into a firm surface that can support the weight of a regular car, convincing drivers that they’re on a road maintained for wheeled vehicles.
But even a small section of softer snow can give way, leaving a car mired up to its fenders.
“You can do fine on that compact snow until you break through,” Ash said. “Then you’re stuck.”
Another issue that Story cited is the failure of navigation systems, which are installed in most new vehicles, as well as phone-based apps and GPS receivers, to alert users to roads that are not maintained for winter travel by wheeled vehicles.
