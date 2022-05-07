Despite challenges getting construction materials, one of Baker City’s newer subdivisions is beginning to fill.
Jim and Carla Michel, former longtime Baker City residents who now live in Meridian, Idaho, created the Silver Birch subdivision in 2020 east of Birch Street and north of Campbell Street, between D and E streets.
The Michels have sold five of the 21 lots in the development, which is in the low-density residential zone.
“We’ve had some supply chain issues, but that’s happening everywhere,” Jim Michel said.
He said the majority of the lot sales have been to local residents, not newcomers.
Mike Becker of Perpetual Earth is handling development in Silver Birch, which includes a paved street connected to Birch Street.
Haden Damschen, a Baker City contractor, is overseeing home construction.
The Baker City Planning Commission approved the subdivision in June 2020, early in the pandemic.
At the time, Jim Michel, who grew up in Baker City and owned a logging company here before moving to Idaho in 2014, said he decided to build the subdivision based in part on the pattern of residential growth in that northeast part of the city over the past 15 years or so.
More than 50 homes have been built in that area during that period, including developments along F and G streets between Cedar and Birch streets.
Homes in Silver Birch subdivision are being designed by SISUL, a civil engineering firm in John Day.
Anyone interested in the development can call Damschen at 541-519-7063.
