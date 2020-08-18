At least six people will have their names on the Nov. 3 ballot for the Baker City Council.
Six of the seven seats on the City Council will be decided in the election.
Three incumbents have qualified for the ballot — Arvid Andersen, Jason Spriet and Doni Bruland. The three other candidates are Gretchen Stadler, Shane Alderson and Johnny Waggoner Sr.
City Recorder Katie LaFavor said Andersen, Spriet, Stadler and Alderson submitted petitions signed by at least 46 registered voters in July.
Bruland submitted her application in July and Waggoner applied Friday. Both Bruland and Waggoner paid the $25 fee the City Council approved as an alternative to gathering signatures. Councilors added that option because the pandemic could make it more difficult for candidates to gather signatures.
Three other people have expressed an interest in running for City Council, LaFavor said, but none has officially filed. The deadline to apply is 4 p.m. on Aug. 25.
