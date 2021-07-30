What’s likely to be the hottest month on record at the Baker City Airport might conclude with a very different sort of record-breaking event.
A very soggy one.
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Baker County, in effect from Saturday afternoon, July 31, through Monday afternoon, Aug. 2.
A watch means that conditions conducive to flash flooding are possible, but flooding is not imminent.
The Weather Service notes that flash flooding is more likely in steep terrain and on areas recently burned by wildfires, which denude the ground of vegetation that soaks up rain and slows the flow of water.
An influx of monsoon moisture from the Southwest could trigger torrential downpours — including potential thunderstorms — throughout the weekend.
“Increasing monsoon moisture and an unstable airmass will result in showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain and high rainfall rates,” the Weather Service noted in the flash flood watch.
The potential for heavy rain is highest on Sunday, according to the Weather Service.
If the forecast proves out, the storms could threaten three daily rainfall records at the Baker City Airport.
The daily records:
• July 31 — 0.27 of an inch, 1994
• Aug. 1 — 0.66, 1976
• Aug. 2 — 0.25, 1968
This could also be the wettest three-day period at the airport in more than a year.
There hasn’t been more than half an inch of rain in a three-day stretch since May 19-21 of 2020, when the total was 0.62. May 2020 was also the most recent month when rainfall at the airport exceeded one inch — 1.11.
Through Thursday, July 29, the airport had gone 35 straight days without measurable rain.
A wet weekend would be welcome indeed for Michelle Owen, Baker City’s public works director.
Owen has been worried since June that the combination of drought and persistent hot weather would boost water usage to a level that would challenge the city’s ability to satisfy it until autumn.
Water use tends to plummet when any significant amount of rain falls, Owen said, as residents take advantage of free irrigation from the sky.
“It would be nice to get a couple of days of relief,” Owen said on Thursday, July 29.
On June 28 the city enacted the first phase of its water curtailment ordinance — asking residents to voluntarily curb their water use. During June the city went through 129.9 million gallons, a 45% increase over June 2020.
But as the record-setting heat wave that started in June extended into early July, water demand remained high, averaging about 5 million gallons per day.
That was a rate the city couldn’t maintain, Owen said, and on July 12 the city moved to Phase 2 of the ordinance, asking residents to limit lawn and garden watering to between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., when evaporation rates are lower and less water is needed to nourish plants.
Summer water use is largely driven by such uses, Owen said. During winter, the city typically uses 1.6 million to 1.8 million gallons per day.
Owen said the Phase 2 announcement has been modestly successful.
After exceeding 5 million gallons per day on three days from July 1-8, the city has stayed below that level every day since.
“I feel like people are complying” with the city’s recommendation,” Owen said. “Folks are working hard to take the advice we’re given and conserve.”
She said the city’s top goal is avoiding the need to enact — for the first time — Phase 3 of the water ordinance, which would ban the use of city water for outdoor purposes such as irrigation or washing cars. The city would seek to enforce the ban, she said, potentially including levying $500 fines to violators.
Owen notes that although the city has kept daily use below the 5-million-gallon threshold since early July, the margin isn’t as large as she would like to see.
From July 13 — the day after Phase 2 was enacted — through July 28, the city’s daily use averaged 4.48 million gallons. Owen said she is hoping to see the daily use dip below 4 million gallons, at least occasionally, but the minimum during that period was 4.13 million gallons on July 20.
That also happened to be the coolest day of the month, with a high temperature of 81 degrees at the airport.
The correlation between temperature and water use, as between rainfall and water use, is a predictable one, Owen said.
But with temperatures rising into the 90s on most days — 21 of the first 30 in July — “we’re just not getting that relief,” Owen said.
Hottest month?
The arrival of clouds and rain might not trim enough degrees from July’s final day to prevent the month from setting a heat record.
As of Friday afternoon, July 30, the average high temperature for the month was 92.1 degrees. The hottest month on record at the airport, where statistics date to 1943, was July 1985, when the average high temperature was 92.0.
