For a couple hours on Sunday morning, Oct. 23, it seemed as though Baker County had jumped straight from summer to winter, with no pause for the intermediate season’s gradual changes that give residents a reasonable time to hunt up their heavy coats and ice scrapers.
Less than two days after the temperature was above 70, a skiff of snow brightened the ground as Baker City residents awoke.
The snow had mostly melted by noon, but the day remained chilly, and with a blustery north wind besides.
Sunday’s high temperature of 47 degrees at the Baker City Airport was the lowest in almost five months, since May 28, when the high was 44.
On Monday morning, Oct. 23, the temperature at the airport dipped to 21, the lowest since May 25, when the low was 15.
The situation was even more wintry, as expected, in the mountains.
About 8 inches of snow accumulated over the weekend at Anthony Lakes, elevation 7,100 feet. The temperature there was in the low 20s on Sunday afternoon.
The sudden shift in seasons actually started on Friday, Oct. 21, when a strong storm spread into Oregon from the North Pacific.
Rain started falling in Baker City in the afternoon and continued through the evening and overnight.
Friday’s high of 59 degrees was a 12-degree plunge from the previous day, and Saturday dropped another 11 degrees, to a high of 48.
The storm, although not abnormal for late October, was notable largely because it was not only the first of the season, but so dramatically different from weather over the past month.
The first 20 days of October were much warmer than usual, with the temperature above average every day, topping 70 degrees on all 20 at the airport.
During that period the average high temperature was 75.7 degrees — almost 14 degrees above average for October.
Saturday’s high of 48 was 31 degrees lower than just five days earlier.
Although temperatures plummeted, Baker City didn’t get as much precipitation as many other places in Northeastern Oregon.
The three-day total at the airport (Oct. 21-23) was 0.23 of an inch.
The Union County Airport near La Grande recorded 1.12 inches.
Meacham had 1.29 inches, Pendleton had 0.85, and the Boise Airport 0.81.
The rapid transition won’t be a brief interlude, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures are forecast to remain below average — mainly in the 40s during the day — through the weekend, with a chance of rain, primarily on Wednesday, Oct. 26, and next weekend.
