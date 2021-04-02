The Cribs for Kids program is going on five years in Baker County with the number one goal of saving babies.
“We want to reduce the number of deaths postpartum and out of the hospital,” said Sommer Sargent, OB supervisor at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City.
Cribs for Kids was founded in 1998 to provide education on “safe sleep” for infants. According to the organization, about 3,500 babies die in their sleep every year.
These deaths are classified as SUID, or Sudden Unexpected Infant Death. Some are due to SIDS — Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, of which the cause is unknown.
However, the organization reports that many infant deaths are due to suffocation or strangulation in unsafe sleeping environments, including babies sleeping with a parent or other adult.
Saint Alphonsus adopted the Cribs for Kids program in 2016.
In 2009 the Baker County medical examiner, Dr. James Davis, said seven babies in the county had died over the past seven years after sleeping beside a parent, including three deaths in three months in 2009.
Two other babies died in similar circumstances in 2015, and one in 2016.
The education about safe sleep relies on community partnerships, Sargent said.
“We (the hospital) should never be the first or last place they hear about safe sleep,” she said.
Providing information about safe sleep is part of pre-natal and post-natal appointments with doctors. The Department of Human Services, Baker County Health Department, Rachel Pregnancy Center and first responders also dispense recommendations on keeping infants safe while sleeping.
At the hospital, patients are provided with printed materials, as well as a HALO sleep sack to take home thanks to grants from the Saint Alphonsus Foundation and hospital auxiliary.
“The whole hospital helps keep the program going,” Sargent said.
The sleep sacks are also sold in the hospital gift shop, although that has been closed during the pandemic.
A large part of the program is right in the name — cribs.
The Northeast Oregon Compassion Center can provide a free crib to a family in need. Instead of an actual crib that is difficult to relocate, the center provides play yards, which are an approved sleeping environment.
“That’s another big piece that makes this program successful,” Sargent said.
The cost of cribs is covered by donations.
“Community members donate funds to the Compassion Center specifically for this program,” Sargent said.
“I think it’s a great program that Baker County has certainly taken the lead on,” District Attorney Greg Baxter said. “We can look at the numbers and see how it’s saved lives. As DA I look forward to working with community partners to ensure the program continues.”
Baxter’s predecessor, Matt Shirtcliff — now the Baker County Circuit Court judge — promoted a public awareness campaign about safe sleeping practices following the infant deaths in 2009.
Safe Sleep
Sudden Unexpected Infant Death is the leading cause of death for infants from age one month to one year.
Cribs for Kids educational materials explain how to reduce the risk of accidental death by following the ABCs of Safe Sleep:
• Alone: Babies need to sleep alone for every nap and every bedtime. Sargent said the OB staff emphasizes “room sharing, but not bed sharing.”
• Back: Babies should always be put to sleep on his or her back, never on the tummy or side. Once a baby can roll over on her own, it’s not necessary to adjust the position during the night. But always put a baby on her back to sleep.
• Crib: A baby should sleep in a crib, bassinet or play yard for every nap and bedtime. If a baby falls asleep in a car seat, swing or bouncy seat, move him or her to a crib as soon as possible.
A crib should also be completely empty except for a firm mattress covered with a tight-fitting sheet (no blankets, pillows, wedges, toys or bumpers).
Back to Sleep and Cribs for Kids
According to the website cribsforkids.org , the “Back to Sleep” campaign started in 1994 and resulted in a 50% reduction in infant death rates.
However, sleep-related deaths remained the number one cause of infant deaths.
In 1998, Judy Bannon, executive director of Sudden Infant Death Services of Pennsylvania (SIDS of PA), created Cribs for Kids to ensure that all families had a crib regardless of income, as well as education on safe sleeping practices.
