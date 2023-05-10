Fire season might seem far away on a cool May day when rain falls in the valleys and snow still lies deep in the mountains.
But not for Keith Dunn, Steve Meyer, Al Crouch and Gary Timm.
They work for different agencies.
But for each man, the specter of flames and smoke plumes on scorching summer afternoons is never too distant.
Dunn works for the Forest Service, Meyer for the Oregon Department of Forestry, Crouch for the Bureau of Land Management and Timm for Baker County Emergency Management.
On the late morning of Tuesday, May 9, with a caul of rain partially obscuring the snowy Elkhorns, they talked about the coming summer.
After the unusually chilly March, an April that was cooler than average and May’s soggy start, it might seem likely that the fire danger will stay relatively low beyond the solstice.
Possible, but hardly a certainty, said Crouch, who works for the BLM’s Vale District, which includes public lands extending north through Baker County to the Washington border.
“It’s too early to tell,” Crouch said.
Recent rains could delay the onset of severe fire danger into July, but if June brings hot and dry weather, the risk could escalate rapidly, particularly in the lower elevation sagebrush country that makes up much of the Vale District, where in places the fire danger is already moderate, he said.
Last year, for instance, persistent rain during April and May soaked the sagebrush and grass that are the predominant wildfire fuels on BLM land, Crouch said.
But when temperatures soared to near 100 in late June 2022, combined with rainfall that was less than half of average for the month at the Baker City Airport, the fire danger rose quickly, particularly after early July.
Meyer, who works at the state Department of Forestry’s Baker City office, agrees with Crouch that June is a key month.
“If it’s wet in June, that would shorten the window for extreme fire danger,” Meyer said. “But if it’s dry, it could be a busy season.”
The situation is a bit different on the higher elevation, mostly forested public land where the Forest Service is the primary firefighting agency.
Dunn, who works on the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest, said the lingering snow will keep the fire danger in the high mountains relatively low into summer.
This spring has been so tardy that the Wallowa-Whitman might not be able to light prescribed fires, which are intended to burn some of the limbs, needles and other debris that could fuel a summer wildfire.
But like Crouch, Dunn recalls 2022, when the cool, damp spring quickly gave way to a hot, dry summer.
Damp spring: The good and the bad
After a rainy start to May — the Baker City Airport measured 1.17 inches from May 1-8; the average for the entire month is 1.42 inches — the ground is wet and the fire danger negligible in most places.
But the situation isn’t entirely favorable, Crouch said.
Those rains will also contribute to a lush crop of grass — particularly cheatgrass, the invasive species that will cure into tinder during the first extended period of hot, dry weather.
If something supplies a spark — whether it’s nature in the form of a lightning bolt, or any of the myriad types of human sources — flames will spread rapidly through the tall, dry grass, particularly on a blustery day, Crouch said.
Historically, lightning has been the most common culprit, starting about 80% of the fires in the region.
(The percentage tends to be higher on public land than on private land.)
But the frequency of human-caused fires has increased slightly over the past decade or so, Crouch said, from an annual average on the Vale District of 10 or 11, to about 13 or 14 in recent years.
The most common source, he said, is a vehicle. Vehicles can cause sparks if a chain on a trailer comes loose, or brakes overheat or a tire is shredded and the metal rim strikes the pavement.
On the Wallowa-Whitman, the annual average number of human-caused fires is 23 over the past decade. There were fewer such fires than average in 2022, with 11, but the totals for the previous three years were 25, 23 and 26.
The wildcard: lightning
Lightning, though, remains the predominant cause of wildfires. And although fire managers can track individual thunderstorms with considerable precision thanks to Doppler radar and lightning detectors, it’s not possible to predict in advance the frequency of lightning during a fire season, or whether the storms will bring rain as well as lightning.
The latter factor — whether or not the lightning is “dry,” meaning the thunderstorm spawns little if any rain — can have dramatic effects on fire season severity.
On the Wallowa-Whitman, for instance, there were 124 lightning fires in 2013, nearly double the 10-year average. Yet those fires combined to burn just 860 acres, far below the 10-year average of 18,167 acres.
Two years later, when there were almost half as many lightning fires — 63 — those blazes burned a total of 42,687 acres.
Last year had a nearly average number of lightning fires — 60 — but the acreage burned on the Wallowa-Whitman was the most in more than a decade, at 199,802 acres. Much of that was burned in the Double Creek fire in Wallowa County.
Yet the adjoining Umatilla National Forest had one of its quieter fire seasons in the past decade, with just 767 acres burned and 55 total fires (45 sparked by lightning, 10 by people).
The bottom line, the fire officials said, is that extreme fire danger, which has been common in Northeastern Oregon over the past several summers due to the persistent drought and frequent heat waves, doesn’t guarantee that the fire season will also be severe.
Fires, they point out, don’t erupt spontaneously.
Meyer said he’s seen long-term forecasts that suggests there might be fewer thunderstorms this summer but that storms could be drier than usual.
Fire managers worry about dry lightning storms, since they can spark dozens of blazes, spread over hundreds of square miles, in a few hours.
Firefighting resources
Dry thunderstorms can put considerable pressure on the various firefighting agencies that protect public and private land in Northeastern Oregon.
This summer’s complement of fire engines and crews will be similar to last year’s, although the fire officials agreed that finding people willing to work as firefighters has become more challenging over the past decade or so.
Meyer said the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) will have three staffed fire engines in Baker City and one in Unity.
The BLM will have an engine in Baker City and another in Huntington, and the Forest Service will have two engines and a 10-person firefighting crew in Baker City, a 10-person crew based in Unity, and an engine and 10-person crew in Halfway.
Meyer said ODF will have a bulldozer ready whenever the fire danger is extreme.
All agencies will have aircraft — both fixed-wing planes to drop fire retardant and helicopters to drop water — stationed in the region, including at La Grande, Pendleton and Ontario.
Predicting the availability of aircraft is difficult, the officials said, because many are dispatched to areas with the biggest blazes, or ones that pose the greatest threat to people and property.
The Wallowa-Whitman will have fire lookouts at Mount Ireland west of Sumpter, at Table Rock south of Unity, and at Summit Point north of Richland, Dunn said.
The fire officials said a growing network of mountaintop cameras is adding to their arsenal.
Dunn said the Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center at the La Grande/Union County Airport is setting up a room where an employee can monitor the feeds from those cameras. Although the public has passive access to many of the cameras at alertwildfire.org, agency employees can control the cameras and zoom in on possible smoke plumes.
Meyer said a new camera has been installed on Bald Mountain, a few miles west of Dooley Mountain. That camera is not part of the Alert Wildfire network, however.
Cooperation is key
Although multiple agencies are equipped to fight wildfires — besides the two federal and one state agency there are several rural fire protection districts around Baker County — Crouch said that when flames and smoke appear, the names painted on fire trucks are irrelevant.
“When we get fires in Baker County it’s all hands on deck,” he said. “It doesn’t matter the color of the trucks, we’re all going to show up.”
