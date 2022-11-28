Snow returned to Northeastern Oregon on Sunday, Nov. 27 and the storm continued into the next day, but one thing, at least through Monday morning, was conspicuous by its rarity.
A closure of Interstate 84.
The main thoroughfare across the Blue Mountains to the Idaho border was mostly snow-covered for more than 150 miles, from near Pendleton to Ontario, but until Monday around 10 a.m. the freeway remained open.
The eastbound lanes were closed between Pendleton and La Grande around 10 a.m. Monday as heavy snow continue to fall in the Meacham area.
The relatively smooth traffic flow was a welcome change from the closures that have become common during even minor episodes of wintry weather, including earlier this fall, said Tom Strandberg, a spokesman for the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) Region 5 office in La Grande.
“It all depends on driving behavior,” Strandberg said.
In most closures over the past few years, officials from ODOT and the Oregon State Police said closures were caused by commercial trucks that didn’t have chains and spun out.
The Oregon Legislature doubled the fine for failing to put on chains, when they’re required, to $880.
Snow started late Sunday morning in the mountains between Pendleton and La Grande, and spread east through the afternoon.
Snow continued overnight, with about 2 inches falling in Baker City.
Sunday, the final day of the Thanksgiving weekend, typically is one of the busiest travel days of the year.
Strandberg speculated that the heavy snow makes drivers more cautious than ice, which isn’t always obvious.
“When there’s snow actually on the road I think people are more likely to chain up,” he said.
With more snow forecast through the rest of the week and into the weekend, Strandberg said he hopes the free-flowing freeway traffic isn’t an anomaly.
“We’re just hoping that people will behave themselves,” he said.
Updates on road conditions on the freeway and other state highways is available at tripcheck.com, or call 511 on a cellphone.
