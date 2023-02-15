Linda Batterton and Mandy James had made it a yearly tradition to get together with several dozen other snowmobile riders to play in the powder near Halfway and to raise money for a nonprofit.
But this year was different.
Less than two weeks before the fifth-annual Halfway Backcountry Ride was scheduled on Saturday, Feb. 11, James heard about the two tragedies that affected the Baker County town on Jan. 30.
Two Halfway residents were killed in separate vehicle incidents that day.
Gideon Wells Brown, 4, died when he was hit by a bus in Halfway that evening.
Early in the day, Amber Hahn Hampton, 30, was killed in a single vehicle crash on Highway 86 about four miles east of Halfway.
James, who lives in Enterprise, called her friend, Batterton, who lives in Milton-Freewater.
They were planning the annual ride, which brings snowmobilers from Oregon, Idaho, Washington and sometimes other states.
Although the event is free, the organizers also include a raffle and other fundraising events, donating the proceeds to the Wallowa Avalanche Center in Joseph.
That nonprofit supplies free avalanche forecasts for the Wallowas, as well as the Elkhorns and the northern Blue Mountains, that help protect not only snowmobilers but also backcountry skiers, snowshoers and others who travel in terrain where avalanches pose a risk.
James and Batterton are both ambassadors for the Wallowa Avalanche Center, which depends solely on donations.
When James heard about the deaths of Brown and Hampton, she immediately suggested to Batterton that they donate half of the money from the ride to the two families.
Despite the short notice, James said donations for a raffle and a live auction were more generous than in previous years, including many from Halfway residents and businesses.
The event raised a total of $6,957, Batterton.
The Brown and Hampton families each received $2,326.50, and the Wallowa Avalanche Center received $2,304.
James said she talked with many Halfway residents who were grateful for the donations and who wanted to know how else they could help the two families.
Batterton, who started riding snowmobiles in the Halfway area about 20 years ago, said it is her favorite destination.
“You can park at the motel or the Pine Valley Lodge and walk to restaurants,” she said. “The community is very welcoming of the people. The terrain is similar to McCall, but not nearly as crowded. It’s just more relaxing.”
James said she and others frequently ride from Salt Creek Summit, southeast of Joseph, to the Halfway country.
“The snow tends to be a little bit better,” James said.
