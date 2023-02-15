Halfway Backcountry Ride.jpg

Participants in the Halfway Backcountry snowmobile ride on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. The organizers donated half of the proceeds to the families of two Halfway residents who died in separate vehicle accidents on Jan. 30.

 Contributed Photo

Linda Batterton and Mandy James had made it a yearly tradition to get together with several dozen other snowmobile riders to play in the powder near Halfway and to raise money for a nonprofit.

But this year was different.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.