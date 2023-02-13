When you’re crafting a pole to measure the snow near Fish Lake, in the Wallowa Mountains north of Halfway, you don’t skimp.
Better to make the thing a bit unwieldy than to have it go missing for much of the winter.
Duane Miles knows well the value of sufficient length when it comes to gauging the accumulation in one of the snowier places in Eastern Oregon.
Miles is with the Panhandle Snowmobile Club, based in Halfway.
Recently the pole near Fish Lake, elevation 6,700 feet, has been covered up to about the 9-foot level.
“It’s been a good year for snowmobiling,” Miles said.
The Clear Creek Sno-Park, the main parking and staging area for riders heading into the Fish Lake country, has been seeing 20 to 30 rigs every weekend, he said.
Many of the snowmobilers come from Washington or Idaho, Miles said.
Last week a group attending the Oregon State Snowmobile Association’s annual convention, which was based in La Grande, went for a ride in the Wallowas.
Halfway, along with Sumpter, are the two Baker County towns renowned both for prodigious snow totals, and for serving as the hubs for extensive networks of groomed trails that draw riders from across the region.
And the clubs in both places will have one of their signature events next weekend — a poker run.
In these events riders gather cards at various locations and try to assemble the best hand.
The Sumpter Snowmobile Club’s poker run is set for Saturday, Feb. 18, and the Panhandle Snowmobile Club’s event the next day.
There’s a guaranteed payout of $1,600 for first place in the Halfway Panhandle Club’s poker run, with a $4,000 total purse, Miles said.
Competitors will also notice the new wooden card spinners at each of the seven stations, Miles said.
Bill Wilson donated his time and supplies for the spinners, a project spearheaded by Jason and Marty Harriman.
The festivities this weekend aren’t limited to poker.
In Halfway, for instance, the Halfway Lions Club will have a pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19 at the Halfway Lions Hall. The suggested donation is $12.
Miles said the Panhandle Club’s poker run was renamed in 2022 as the Denny Oliver Memorial Poker Run, in memory of Oliver, who played a major role in the events for many years.
Information about the two poker runs is available on the Facebook pages for each club.
Information about clubs throughout the state, including others in Northeastern Oregon, is available at the Oregon State Snowmobile Association’s website, oregonsnow.org/.
