Mark Ward won’t get too excited about snowpack statistics the first week of January.
Too early.
Too much can still happen over the next four months that renders the current numbers misleading, if not all but irrelevant.
A stagnant high pressure ridge that shunts the flow of moisture off the Pacific into Canada for much of February.
An early spring that brings mostly rain in March — or worse, mild temperatures but little precipitation.
None of which is to say that Ward, whose family raises potatoes, peppermint, wheat and alfalfa in Baker Valley, is pessimistic.
“It’s a good start,” he said on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Doug Birdsall, who manages the Powder Valley Water Control District near North Powder, concurred.
“That’s all good if it keeps up,” he said on Tuesday.
The numbers justify Ward and Birdsall’s assessments, preliminary though they are.
On Tuesday the water content of the snow was above average at each of a dozen automated measuring sites around Northeastern Oregon, ranging from Tipton, along Highway 7 near Austin Junction, to High Ridge in the northern Blue Mountains near Tollgate, to multiple sites in the Wallowa Mountains.
The water content — a more meaningful measure than snow depth when projecting spring and summer water supply, since deep but powdery snow can contain much less water than shallower but soggier snow — was also higher at each of those locations than it was a year ago.
Overall, the snowpack was 31% above average.
Trouble is, snow in the mountains doesn’t always equate, at least in comparable volumes, to water in the streams, reservoirs and irrigation ditches during the spring and summer, Ward said.
In the spring of 2021, for instance, the regional snowpack was also well above average, but much of the water from the melting snow soaked into the drought-desiccated ground.
Ward and other farmers and ranchers didn’t see the bountiful runoff they were anticipating that spring based on the water content.
Although the drought moderated in 2022, Ward worries about a potential repeat of the dismal 2021 situation in 2023.
He’s a bit more optimistic than he would otherwise be, though, thanks to the brief thaw that melted much of the snow at lower elevations just after Christmas.
Ward said he hopes that warm spell also created a layer of ice in the snowpack — a layer that, come spring, will act as a sort of barrier, allowing water to trickle into streams rather than mostly soaking into the soil.
A bout of wet weather in November, before the ground had frozen, could also help by partially saturating the soil before it froze. That should mean the ground will absorb comparatively less water this spring, allowing more to flow into streams.
Refilling reservoirs
But even if that happens, or at least partially, Ward is realistic about the exceedingly slim prospects that a key reservoir will come close to refilling.
That’s Phillips Reservoir, which impounds water from the Powder River and several smaller streams in the Sumpter Valley, about 17 miles southwest of Baker City.
Phillips, which was created by the construction of Mason Dam in 1968, supplies irrigation water to more than 30,000 acres in Baker Valley, including some of the Wards’ fields.
The reservoir hasn’t been close to full — 73,500 acre-feet, although it can hold quite a bit more if necessary for flood control — for more than five and a half years, since late June 2017.
That was the year when a bountiful snowpack — those who were living in Baker City during the winter of 2016-17 likely recall the run on roof rakes and shovels as snow depths neared 3 feet in town — helped to replenish Phillips and other regional reservoirs.
But since then a series of drought years, and the lack of consecutive winters with solid snowpacks, has left the reservoir depleted.
Indeed, the past two years were the worst, statistically, since the reservoir first filled in the late 1960s.
In 2022, Phillips reached its peak volume on June 24 at a meager 18,850 acre-feet — 26% of full pool.
And that was slightly better than 2021, when the reservoir’s maximum was 16,632 acre-feet on April 26.
(One acre-foot of water, equivalent to about 326,000 gallons, would cover one acre of flat ground to a depth of one foot.)
In 2020 the reservoir reached a peak of 42,742 acre-feet on June 25.
The problem, Ward said, is that when Phillips Reservoir stays so far below full during the spring and early summer, by autumn, after the irrigation season is over, the sprawling manmade lake becomes a comparatively puny puddle.
And once the reservoir is that depleted, even a monumental winter snowpack isn’t likely to completely refill it.
It’s a cruel cycle, and one Ward is certain won’t be broken by a single season no matter how deep the snow.
“I think it’s going to take two years at 200% (of average snowpack),” he said. “I don’t think you’re going to do it in one year.”
Without a considerable amount of water in the reservoir after the irrigation season, it’s highly unlikely that it will refill the following spring regardless of weather.
And there’s no way, Ward said, to maintain that watery cushion in years such as 2022 and 2021, when Phillips doesn’t even reach one-third full.
In both years, farmers received less than half the irrigation water they would get in years when the reservoir is full, or nearly so.
Even a healthy autumn carryover is no guarantee that the reservoir will fill the following spring.
In 2017, for instance, the last year Phillips nearly filled, the reservoir’s lowest level in the fall was 31,800 acre-feet. Yet due to a skimpy snowpack, the reservoir only reached 47,000 acre-feet in the spring of 2018.
The situation now is dramatically worse.
On Tuesday, Phillips Reservoir held 1,550 acre-feet — 2% of full pool.
Which is actually an improvement over a year ago — on Jan. 3, 2022, the reservoir was at 803 acre-feet.
The situation is much more promising at other, smaller reservoirs in the region.
Unity Reservoir in southern Baker County, with a capacity about one-third as much as Phillips, was at 39% of full pool on Tuesday.
Thief Valley, on the lower Powder River east of North Powder, was at 36% of full pool, which is 13,300 acre-feet — about 18% of what Phillips holds.
