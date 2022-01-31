The mountain snowpack in Northeastern Oregon sprinted off the line when 2022 began.
But then it got stuck.
Or mired.
Or pulled a hamstring.
Or whatever term best captures the concept of a nearly complete lack of progress.
After prodigious amounts of snow piled up during the first week of January, pushing the snowpack to well above average in many parts of the region, a persistent pattern of stagnation dominated thereafter.
A meager storm brought light snow on the final morning of the month, but that hardly compensated for the previous three weeks of placid weather.
Despite the lack of recent progress, the prospect for a hefty snowpack to diminish the severe drought that has plagued Northeastern Oregon remains.
The snowpack — the most important source of water for irrigation, recreation, fish habitat and, in places such as Baker City, for drinking water — remains above average in some places.
Moreover, February and March often bring the bulk of the winter snow, and the snowpack typically doesn’t reach its annual peak, especially at higher elevations, until April.
“It’s awfully early,” Wes Morgan, manager of the Burnt River Irrigation District in southern Baker County, said on Monday morning, Jan. 31. “I’m more interested in what I’ve got at the end of February and the end of March.”
Morgan pointed out that much of the current mountain snowpack accumulated during a two-week period spanning the end of 2021 and the debut of 2022.
“One or two more periods like that could help us a whole bunch,” said Morgan, whose irrigation district covers the Burnt River Valley below Unity Reservoir.
The reservoir has fared much better than many others in the region during the drought.
As of Monday, Jan. 31, Unity Reservoir was at 27% of capacity.
The situation is quite different at the three-times-larger Phillips Reservoir, on the Powder River about 17 miles southwest of Baker City.
The drought all but emptied Phillips last summer, and the reservoir, which supplies irrigation water to more than 30,000 acres in Baker Valley, dropped to its lowest level since it first filled in 1968.
As of Jan. 31, the reservoir was at 2% of its capacity.
The key snowpack measuring site for Phillips is near Bourne, in the headwaters of the Powder River basin.
Despite the lack of snow since early January, the water content in the snow at Bourne (the most relevant statistic; snow depth doesn’t necessarily reflect the amount of water since powdery snow has much less moisture than slush) remained right at average on the final day of January.
The water content is a bit above average at a few measuring sites, including Eilertson Meadow, along Rock Creek in the Elkhorn Mountains west of Haines. The water content there is about 13% above average.
That is down, however, from earlier in the month, when the water content at Eilertson Meadow was as much as 55% above average, on Jan. 8.
Higher in the Elkhorns, the water content was slightly below average at Anthony Lakes and at Little Alps, a few miles to the east and about 800 feet lower.
The tranquil January had a more noticeable effect in some areas, including the Wallowa Mountains.
At Schneider Meadows north of Halfway, for instance, the water content was as much as 26% above average after the blizzards of early January. But by the end of the month the water content was 7% below average.
That measurement was also below average at several other sites in the Wallowas, including Aneroid Lake (14% below average), Moss Springs (11% below), Taylor Green (22% below) and Mount Howard (14% below).
What’s happening under the snow?
Although water content is an important statistic in predicting spring and summer water supplies, it’s not the only factor, Morgan said.
The condition of the soil can have a significant effect as well.
Last winter, for instance, the snowpack was close to average in most parts of Northeastern Oregon.
Yet the runoff was paltry, as the rapidly receding Phillips Reservoir illustrates.
A main reason, both irrigation district officials and farmers and ranchers agreed, was that the ground was still parched from the 2020 drought, so much of the melting snow soaked into the soil rather than trickling into streams and, eventually, into reservoirs.
That problem might not be so severe this spring.
Heavy rain fell across the region last fall, before cold temperatures arrived and snow began to accumulate.
And there’s evidence that the soil is more damp now than it was a year ago, which bodes well for a more robust runoff in 2022.
Jason Yencopal, Baker County’s emergency management director, assisted with a manual snow survey at three sites along the Anthony Lakes Highway on Jan. 26.
Unlike the automated stations that measure snow at most sites, the manual surveys can yield information about soil moisture. Surveyors use a hollow aluminum pole to collect a snow sample, and often the pole plunges into the ground, bringing up a chunk of soil as well as the snow.
Yencopal said these soil samples were classified as “damp,” as the soil stuck together when squeezed.
Morgan noted that although little snow has fallen over the past three weeks, most of the snow from earlier storms remains.
At lower elevations, the persistent atmospheric inversion kept temperatures near or below freezing for much of the month.
Higher in the mountains temperatures were well above freezing on many days, but snow reflects solar radiation effectively and although snow depths dropped, water content stayed relatively steady as the snow become more dense.
An automated weather station in a meadow just east of Anthony Lake, for instance, recorded temperatures as high as 52 degrees, on Jan. 15, and daytime highs above 40 degrees on 17 of the first 30 days in January. The snow depth dropped from 53 inches to 39 inches during the month.
(That station does not measure water content, a statistic based on the weight of the snow.)
At Schneider Meadows, despite a drop in snow depth from 69 inches on Jan. 8 to 53 inches on Jan. 31, the water content there increased slightly, from 16.7 inches to 17.3 inches.
Drought situation
The snowstorms of late December and early January improved Baker County’s drought ratings.
On Jan. 25, 58.5% of the county, mostly in the center, was in extreme drought, the second-worst category, below only exceptional drought, in the five-level drought rating system. The remaining 41.5% of the county was in severe drought, which is one step below extreme drought. The areas in severe drought are at the extreme western end of the county, and roughly the eastern one-thirds.
On Jan. 6, by contrast, 76.7% of the county was rated in extreme drought, and on Oct. 28, 2021, 81.4% of the county was in that category.
